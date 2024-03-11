Highlights Kyle Walker has praised referee Michael Oliver for handling the pressure from the Anfield crowd during a controversial penalty incident in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Man City.

VAR controversially did not intervene to award a late penalty in the game after Jeremy Doku caught Alexis Mac Allister with a high foot.

Walker, however, refused to confirm whether or not the decision was correct, saying that the decision was not up to him.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has spoken out about Liverpool's frustrations after they were denied a penalty in the final seconds of their 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon. The City right back has praised officials for not caving to the pressure of the Anfield crowd.

Sunday's high-pressure fixture proved to be an entertaining spectacle. After City took the lead through John Stones, Liverpool ramped up the pressure. Alexis Mac Allister equalised for the Reds with a penalty in the second half after Ederson clumsily brought down Darwin Nunez.

But the match ended in controversy, with Jeremy Doku catching Mac Allister inside the box with a high foot in the dying embers of the tie. Liverpool fans were irate that VAR did not intervene to award a penalty, and Jurgen Klopp launched into a furious rant following the final whistle, saying that his side should have been given another spot kick.

Related The Reason VAR Did Not Award Liverpool Late Penalty vs Man City An explanation has been provided for why Liverpool weren't awarded a last minute penalty against Manchester City at Anfield.

What Walker Has Said About the Incident

City Defender Didn't Confirm That the Decision Was Right

Mac Allister also took the time to speak about Doku's rash challenge, arguing that he believed that it was a 'clear penalty'. However, Walker has now pushed back at Liverpool's claims, stating that referee Oliver remained professional despite the high octane atmosphere.

Speaking to Sky Sports a day after the tie, Walker said: "I feel that the ref did really well. I feel once you have the Anfield crowd behind them, he could have crumbled, but that shows his experience, that shows his character. That's why he's regarded as one of the best referees in this country and in the world at the minute."

Walker, however, remained coy over whether he truly believed it was a foul or not, not confirming his view that it was the right call. He said: "It's probably not up for me to say if I do think it's a pen.

"If I say it's not a pen, headlines. If I say it is a pen, it's headlines. I think the VAR has checked it, the ref has done it. That's all I'm going to say."

Dermot Gallagher on Why VAR Didn't Overturn Decision

Video Official Sided With On-Field Call

The no-call from officials at Anfield has been the subject of intense scrutiny following the game, with Liverpool fans believing they were hard done by. Ex-official Mark Clattenburg believes that the Merseyside outfit should have had a penalty, and former referee Dermot Gallagher thinks that it would have been easy to give the spot kick. However, he understands how Oliver and his team arrived at their eventual decision.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gallagher said: "I think Doku gets the ball, there's no doubt about that. He then gets Mac Allister. The argument is does getting the ball negate a penalty?

"Michael Oliver fed back to the VAR he's convinced that Doku gets the ball. He's right. The VAR has a look and he does get the ball, so he decides to go with the referee on field."

One Point Now Separates Top Three Teams

Arsenal Lead on Goal Difference

Oliver's decision has had a notable impact on how the Premier League table is shaping up with 10 games to go, with just one point separating the top three teams. A draw between Liverpool and CIty was the perfect result for Arsenal, who lead the table on goal difference.

All teams will now have a break from Premier League action, with FA Cup matches taking precedence domestically. City will face Newcastle on Saturday 16th March, while Liverpool will visit Old Trafford for a huge game against Manchester United following the second leg of their Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.