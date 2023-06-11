Kyle Walker is a Champions League winner, a season that has seen Manchester City conquer three competitions.

When you become that immortal, who has time for a selfie? Certainly not the full-back as footage has emerged showing him unimpressed with a man trying to grab a photo with him in the midst of the party.

Manchester City's celebrations went long into the night and will likely continue for the next few days.

Among those celebrations, Walker wanted nothing to do with someone attempting to take a selfie with him.

With arms aloft and the much-coveted medal in his hand, Walker looked stunned and slightly perturbed when a fan asked him for a selfie.

The City man gave a sudden glance to the determined fan, not once but twice. The fan swiftly went on his way after this incident.

Video: Kyle Walker wanted nothing to do with fan's selfie

Don't come between a man and celebrating Champions League glory. Let the players have their moment!

A mixed night of emotions for Kyle Walker

Walker's feelings towards being left out of the starting lineup were less fraught with frustration after the full-time whistle blew.

Those feelings didn't matter when the realisation set in. He had become a Champions League winner.

Nathan Ake was given the nod ahead of Walker, a decision that raised a few eyebrows, and as the camera cut to the Englishman during the game, the look of anguish was there for all to see.

Walker stepped on the pitch in the 82nd minute to help defend City's 1-0 lead. Despite a few too close for comfort scares, City had done it, they had completed the treble and become champions of Europe for the very first time.

Who'd have thought Nathan Jones would be the name to stop City winning the lot!? Football, eh?

The fan trying to get a selfie with Walker predictably made its way to Twitter, and it quickly racked up likes and retweets. The fan may not have got the picture he wanted, though, he could pause the video and take a screenshot!

At least the guy can say he was on the pitch for the celebrations.

City's players will leave for international duty and then have a deserved break ahead of the new season. A season where the goal will surely be to win the quadruple. If anyone can, Pep Guardiola can.