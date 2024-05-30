Highlights Son Heung-Min is a beloved player, possibly the greatest from Korea, with enormous fame and impact on Korean football.

Kyle Walker recalled a unique experience with Son in South Korea, showcasing the fervent adoration fans have for the star.

Son's talent, personality, and impact on football are widely recognised, earning him respect and admiration from teammates like Walker.

Son Heung-Min is perhaps one of the most beloved football players in the game today. The smiley South Korean has won over both supporting and neutral fans with his radiating positivity and mesmerising ability on the ball.

Although he may not be at the heights of superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar, he rightfully adorns that level of status, especially in his own country. Son is arguably the greatest player that the Korean Republic has ever produced, and may well also be the finest Asian player of all time. As a result, his level of fame is astronomical.

The 31-year-old is such hot property in his homeland that fans would stop at nothing to catch a glimpse of him, as Kyle Walker has detailed.

Walker Discusses Trip to Korea with Son

The defender explained how he was used to help protect the winger

The Manchester City star made quite the impact with the first episode of his new podcast, in which he built his perfect right back. During the episode, he also spoke about going to South Korea whilst at Tottenham and revealed how they would have to trick fans in order to escape an onslaught:

"I went to South Korea with Sonny. I'd never seen anything like it. "We'd do an appearance and we would have to send a dummy vehicle pretending that Sonny has gone. They'd corner the vehicle, stop it and see Sonny's not in the car and we'd be away. "Then they'd come back to the hotel we were staying at. All night they would be out there. I've never seen anything like it. I've seen Rooney and Lampard. Beckham to a certain degree like that. But he was beyond them."

Son's fame has been instrumental in the rise of South Korean football. His exploits for the national team even meant that he and his teammates no longer had to complete mandatory national service following their Asian Cup win in 2018. Despite that, the Tottenham star would go ahead and do so during the pandemic in 2020.

Walker's Relationship with Son

The speedy defender was full of praise for the Korean

Despite the chaotic experience, it is clear from his past comments that Walker would've been more than happy to put up with the commotion due to the respect he had for his former teammate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Heung-Min Son and Kyle Walker played a total of 57 games together during their time at Tottenham, winning 30 games.

In fact, the 33-year-old even confirmed what many already knew about Son's personality back in 2023. Acting as a guest pundit for an FA Cup game between his two former clubs Sheffield United and Tottenham, Walker stated:

"What a great guy he is to have around the place. He’s probably one of the nicest men I have met in football."

Not only is the Korean a beloved figure in the sport, but he is still showcasing just how talented he is in the latter years of his career. He finished the 2023/24 campaign with 27 goal contributions, placing him among the top 15 players in Europe's top five leagues.

