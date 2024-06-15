Highlights Kyler Murray's presence and leadership at minicamp are seen as a positive shift for the Cardinals.

Arizona is seeking to improve its record and performance with Murray and their new faces.

Murray's maturity and commitment are crucial as the team aims to rise from its recent struggles.

Kyler Murray took part in the Arizona Cardinals offseason minicamp for the first time in the Jonathan Gannon era, which caused ripples across practice:

"It's awesome to see him lead the offense, lead the team, being there with his teammates, ask really good questions, get held accountable in front of everyone and take it on the chin just like everybody does. I love that about him,” said the second-year head coach.

The team’s coming off a feisty 4-13 season with wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

They’re also trying to break out of a combined 8-26 record over the past two NFL seasons. With Murray and plenty of highly drafted reinforcements, next season could be the year, but it all starts with their quarterback.

Related ‘We Want People Who Love Football’: Cardinals Pro Bowler Speaks on Roster ‘Cleanse’ The Cardinals RB spoke on the team bringing in players that fit with head coach Jonathan Gannon's culture in 2024.

Will it be a Career Year for Murray?

A revitalized quarterback signals the winds of change in Arizona

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off an ACL injury, the top overall draft pick from 2019 described last season as being "tossed into the fire:"

"Obviously you can still be successful but you don't want to be out there thinking because you're not in full form at that point. I think [when] we get to that point where we're just reacting and making plays it's going to be a good thing. "I want to say it's felt like one of the best offseasons I've had in a long time. Just being able to, one, be healthy, and then, two, be in touch with the guys and actually be a part of it.”

Murray’s presence is felt by teammates on both sides of the ball. The defense feels the pressure to be on their Ps and Qs, or they are likely to get torched. As linebacker Zaven Collins put it:

"He's gonna know what coverage you're in if you show it. Pick your poison. He does everything. It makes everyone better."

The fourth-year LB also noted that Murray is the first to arrive, setting the example for everyone. It’s a far cry from the player who received unrelenting backlash for the amount of Call of Duty he played during the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Murray completed 65.6 percent of passes with an 89.4 rating over eight games last season.

Rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson was actually shocked when the franchise QB took the time to ask him about his goals while sharing his own rookie experiences. A revitalized and matured Murray sounds like he’s taking full ownership of the organization, starting with his teammates:

"I know where he's at (Robinson) and it would be a waste not to give him the information that I've learned or I've been through it and he's a teammate of mine, so he's a part of it. I want to see him reach his full potential and he's going to be good."

Wide receiver Michael Wilson certainly feels the difference with #1 out on the field:

"I mean, night and day. Having him out there, he is definitely the leader of the team and the one that makes this engine go, and so to have your leader out there makes the world of difference."

With the drama of Kliff Kingsbury in his rear view and a $230 million contract in tow, it sounds like we're going to see the best version of Murray in 2024. It will be up to him to lead this young but talented group out of the NFL's basement.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.