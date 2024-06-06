Highlights Kyler Murray's career has hit a bit of a slump since the end of the 2021 season.

Despite a recent ACL tear and average performance in 2023, Murray remains optimistic for 2024.

Murray's renewed optimism is fueled by the young talent around him, especially rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.

It's fair to say Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's career has gone off the rails a bit in recent years.

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, once showed the kind of promise that landed him a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension in March 2022.

Now, headed into 2024, he's no longer considered among the NFL's elite quarterbacks and finds himself in a weird sort of football purgatory.

Just don't tell Murray that. He's taking the glass half-full approach to the 2024 season with new, talented players, a second-year head coach in Jonathan Gannon and a chance to reclaim his once-promising career (via AzCardinals.com:)

"It's the natural maturation of life ... Going into year six, am I excited? Hell yeah, I'm excited. I feel good. Just to be healthy again is a blessing. Yes, I believe in what we can do."

After tearing his ACL in December 2022 at the end of a disastrous season, Murray returned to play eight games in 2023 and looked pretty average, going 3-5 as the Cardinals finished the season 4-13. Murray had 1,799 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions to go with 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Kyler Murray Has Everything to Prove in 2024

Murray was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019

For the first three seasons of his career, Murray was on a trajectory that seemed in line with him becoming a Top 10 NFL quarterback.

He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021, leading the Cardinals to an 11-6 record in 2021 and making the postseason for the first time since 2015.

While it's hard to point at one game as the exact moment things came off the rails, with Murray it's not.

In a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round following the 2021 season, Murray had somewhat of a playoff meltdown, going 19-of-34 passing for 137 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns, along with rushing for just six yards and registering a career-low passer rating of 40.9.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Arizona Cardinals have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft twice in franchise history. They selected Oklahoma's Kyler Murray in 2019 and in 1958, when the franchise was in Chicago and had the first two picks in the draft. That year, they selected Rice quarterback King Hill at No. 1 overall and Texas A&M halfback John David Crow at No. 2 overall.

Murray was bad enough in that game that his ensuing contract extension and its bizarre details dogged Murray through the next year, when Murray went 3-8 in 11 games before he tore his ACL.

The biggest reason for Murray's renewed optimism comes in the form of the young talent surrounding him — most notably rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and one of the best wide receiver prospects to come into the NFL in the last decade.

It's the third year in a row the Cardinals have invested their first pick in the draft to try and find talent to surround Murray with, following offensive tackle Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall in 2023 and tight end Trey McBride at No. 55 overall in 2022.

