Highlights The Cardinals considered moving on from their franchise QB, Kyler Murray, but his strong performance has made a case for keeping him.

Murray has led the team to three wins since his return and has shown his dynamic skills as a passer and rusher.

Retaining Murray allows the Cardinals to allocate draft picks and cap space to improve the rest of the roster.

In the 2022 offseason, the Arizona Cardinals made significant personnel decisions. The team hired Monti Ossenfort as their general manager and Jonathan Gannon as their head coach. It is not uncommon for a new coach and GM to come in and want to make a change at quarterback.

The team's incumbent signal caller, Kyler Murray, signed a massive extension in August 2022. During the 2022 season, the quarterback tore his ACL and was knocked out for the year. He was also set to miss a large portion of time in 2023.

Over the first few months of this year, the question of whether the Cardinals would attempt to move on from their franchise quarterback was a mainstay on the rumor mill. However, Murray was able to come back in 2023 after missing the first nine games. And in the seven games he's played, the quarterback has made a loud case to remain with the team for good.

Related Sauce Gardner's simple stats don't show how great he's been for the Jets this season Sauce Gardner doesn't have the strongest counting stats for the New York Jets this season, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

Cardinals looked like the worst team in the league for first 9 weeks

Arizona held possession of the 1st overall pick of the 2024 draft

Knowing they would be without Kyler Murray for a large chunk of the season, the Cardinals traded for Josh Dobbs during training camp. He would start Arizona's first eight games of the year, winning only one of those starts.

Dobbs did have some bright moments for the Cardinals, including a shocking win over the Dallas Cowboys. But all in all, he played poorly enough that the team looked like they would be selecting in the first three picks of the draft.

Josh Dobbs with Arizona Cardinals Games played Cmp % Yards TDs INTs Rating 8 (1-7) 62.8 1569 8 5 81.2

This draft includes two upper-level quarterback prospects in USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye, as well as some other intriguing QB options such as Jayden Daniels of LSU and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington. If the Cardinals were in line to draft any of these guys, they would likely consider taking a rookie and shipping Murray off.

Cardinals have played much better with Murray in the lineup

The quarterback has led the team to 3 wins in 7 starts

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When Murray returned to the Cardinals, the team was tied with the Carolina Panthers for the worst record in the NFL. And if that record held, the franchise would have been able to draft either Williams or Maye in the spring. However, things have changed in Arizona, as they've won three of their last seven games. Tankathon now shows they hold the fourth overall selection in the draft.

Murray led the Cardinals to a win in his first game back against the Atlanta Falcons. He looked rusty, completing 59% of his passes and throwing a pick. He was very effective on the ground, though, rushing for 33 yards and a touchdown, and Arizona eked out a 25-23 victory.

Kyler Murray 2023 Season Games played Comp % Yards TDs INTs Rating 7 (3-4) 64.7 1537 9 5 86.8

Murray showed he was returning to his old self in the following contest against the Houston Texans. He had the passing game working, completing two-thirds of his tosses for 214 yards and a touchdown. He was also effective on the ground, rushing for 51 yards and an additional score.

Murray is coming off his best game of the season

The quarterback has everything working against the Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In his seventh game back from injury, Murray showed off the form that had initially made him Arizona's franchise quarterback. The signal-caller led the team to a shocking and exhilarating 35-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the best teams in the NFL.

Murray threw the ball as well as he had all season against Philadelphia, completing 80% of his 31 passes. He threw for 232 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The quarterback also contributed on the ground, rushing for 24 yards on five carries.

And the quarterback wasn't throwing to big-name wideouts. Marquise Brown has been out since early December, so Murray did most of his damage throwing to journeyman slot receiver Greg Dortch, third-round rookie Michael Wilson, and emerging tight end Trey McBride. Not to be outdone, running back James Conner also chipped in 126 yards on the ground.

The case for keeping Murray

Draft picks and money could be allocated toward making the offense better now

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

While teams have been quick to make a change at quarterback when they move on to a new coaching regime, it is clear that Murray is not the problem for the Cardinals. In fact, after shaking off some rust, he looks like the same dynamic quarterback he has always been.

There would only be so many teams willing to trade for Murray due to his steep price tag, and it would be hard for the Cardinals to get equal value for him. In addition, a post-June 1st trade would result in a $13 million cap hit for Arizona in 2024 and $33 million in 2025.

Arizona has shrewdly stockpiled draft picks. In 2024, the team holds two first-round picks, one second-rounder, and three third-round picks. If these picks are to be spent on skill position players on both sides of the ball, the organization could rapidly improve their standing as they build around Murray instead of a rookie successor with unknown ability.

The Cardinals currently project to have over $52 million in open cap space. This money can be used to start filling out the rest of the roster through free agency before using those picks to finish the job. The Cardinals play in a tough division, but the team can close the gap sooner rather than later by retaining Murray and using draft picks and cap space to improve.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.