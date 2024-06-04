Highlights Kylian Mbappe was confirmed as a Real Madrid player this week, bringing an end to his seven-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe is PSG's all-time top scorer, with 256 goals in 308 appearances.

The forward was not happy with how the Ligue 1 club reacted to his decision not to renew his contract.

Kylian Mbappe has accused former club Paris Saint-Germain of reacting "with violence" after he informed the French giants that he was not going to sign a new contract last summer. Mbappe was confirmed as a Real Madrid player earlier this week after leaving PSG on a free transfer.

Mbappe has flirted with Madrid for several years and his impending move to the Bernabeu was one of the worst-kept secrets in football for several months. Mbappe's agreement with the European champions will see him pocket a €150million signing-on fee, as well as a yearly salary of €15million.

Mbappe spent seven years with PSG, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world and becoming their all-time leading goalscorer in the process, but the relationship between the player and the club soured when the forward informed the French giants of his desire to leave.

Mbappe's Accusation Against PSG

Forward told club he would not renew contract

“I wasn’t unhappy at PSG, that would be to spit in the soup,” Mbappe said at a press conference ahead of France's Euro 2024 warm-up game against Luxembourg. “(But) some things and some people made me unhappy. They (PSG) made me understand that I wouldn’t play, they told me to my face, they told me violently."

In February this year, PSG manager Luis Enrique substituted Mbappe while PSG were trailing a Ligue 1 game to Rennes. After the match, Enrique explained that he had made the decision because PSG would eventually have to learn to play without Mbappe.

When the comment was made, it appeared as though relations between Enrique and Mbappe might have broken down, but the player revealed it was actually his former manager who ensured that he was not exiled at the beginning of the season.

“Luis Enrique and [sporting director] Luis Campos saved me. I wouldn’t have set foot on the pitch again without them.”

Mbappe Says Madrid Move is "Dream Come True"

Forward is European champions' latest superstar

Mbappe is joining Real Madrid during their greatest spell of European dominance since the 1950s, with Los Blancos having hoisted the European Cup in six of the last 11 seasons. With the former World Cup winner in the squad, they will be among the favourites to retain their crown in 2025, and the forward spoke of his delight at moving to the Spanish capital.

“Finally, it’s official, I am going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five years. It’s an immense pleasure, a dream coming true, a lot of emotions,” Mbappe said. "I’m very, very happy (and) relieved, very proud to be joining a club where I’ve always dreamed of being.”

