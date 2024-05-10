Highlights Kylian Mbappe confirms his departure from PSG in emotional video announcement.

Speculation about Mbappe's next move points towards Real Madrid transfer.

Sunday's match against Toulouse will be Mbappe's last at PSG's home stadium.

The end to one of the most drawn out transfer saga appears to be drawing to a close, as French superstar Kylian Mbappe has publicly announced for the first time that he is set to leave Paris-Saint Germain at the end of the season.

The former World Cup winner moved to the French capital in 2017, becoming the most expensive teenager on the planet in the process. He formed topsy-turvy partnerships with the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi during his time at the club, but his seven-year stay is set to come to an end when his contract expires.

The announcement from the superstar is the first step into what will surely end up in Mbappe making his long-awaited move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe Announces PSG Deaprture

The Frenchman revealed all in a video on social media

In a video posted to social media that lasted nearly four minutes, Mbappe confirmed that this Sunday's fixture against Toulouse would be the final time that the PSG supporters would see him representing the club. There had been much speculation regarding Mbappe's future which goes all the way back to last summer when it became clear he had no intention of renewing his contract at the Parisian club.

More to follow.