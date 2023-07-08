Arsenal signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe isn't financially possible or viable at the Emirates, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The French forward could be on his way out the door at PSG during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe's future in France is a little bit up in the air at the moment, and PSG's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spoken about the former Monaco forward in a recent press conference.

He said: "Our position is very clear. If Kylian Mbappe wants to stay - we want him to stay - he needs to sign a new contract. We cannot let the best player in the world right now leave for free. That is impossible."

Unfortunately for PSG, Mbappe's contract expires next summer, so they could be forced to offload him to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

With the 24-year-old worth £154m, as per Transfermarkt, the Ligue 1 champions will want to receive a significant fee whilst they can, or convince him to sign a new contract.

According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, Mbappe may have a preference to join the Gunners if he does ever end up joining a Premier League club.

Of course, Arsenal could now offer the superstar Champions League football having finished second last season if a move could materialise this summer.

However, it seems very unlikely to happen now, as Taylor confims.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal and Mbappe?

Taylor has suggested that the idea that Arsenal could sign Mbappe is ridiculous and not financially viable or possible.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Talk of Mbappe is just ridiculous really because if you look at the financial outlay of that deal, I know it's one that fans just sort of fantasise about, but it's just not financially possible or viable. Certainly in this transfer window."

What's next for Arsenal?

Spending £170m on one player seems highly unlikely, especially in the forward position.

Mikel Arteta has plenty of attacking options already available to him including Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard in attack, as well as Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun who can play through the centre.

Improving their midfield options and even defence will probably be the priority if they do add to the signings of Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, rather than bringing in reinforcements in attack.

Who else could Arsenal target this summer?

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners would still be interested to bring Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo to the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Jacobs also told GMS that the in-demand Romeo Lavia could be someone that Arsenal look at if the price is right from Southampton's point of view amid exit rumours involving Thomas Partey.

The north London club have started well in the transfer window following the latest agreements for Rice and Timber, but they may not stop there - especially if more players go through the exit door.