Amid an ongoing investigation over whether Kylian Mbappe – and a triumvirate of his Real Madrid teammates – should be banned for their Champions League meeting with Arsenal, new and potentially damning footage of the French talisman has emerged.

Mikel Arteta and his men, who are desperately striving for silverware this campaign, could be handed a massive boost in their pursuit of European glory as the availability of Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Dani Ceballos and Antonio Rudiger is in serious doubt.