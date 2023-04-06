Kylian Mbappe has sensationally called out Paris Saint-Germain for a video the club posted on social media.

The French giants posted a video on their social media pages earlier this week to promote their season ticket renewal campaign for next season.

Mbappe featured heavily throughout, while the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar could not be seen in the video. Watch it below...

VIDEO: PSG's video to promote their 23/24 season tickets

Kylian Mbappe calls out club for season ticket video

Mbappe took to social media on Thursday afternoon to slam the video.

He wrote on Instagram: "I have just taken part in viewing the club's season ticket campaign for the 23/24 season.

"At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview in a club marketing day.

"I don't agree with this video posted. That's why I fight for individual image rights.

"PSG is a big club and a big family, but it's certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain. Kind regards, Kylian Mbappe".

What next for Kylian Mbappe and PSG?

Mbappe has been very impressive in the 2022/23 season.

The Frenchman has scored 31 times and recorded eight assists in 34 games for the club this campaign.

Mbappe will be looking to add to his tally in PSG's next match, which comes against Nice on Saturday April 8.

PSG have seen their lead at the top of Ligue 1 cut to six points after losing two games in a row. There are nine matches of the season remaining.