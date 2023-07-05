Kylian Mbappe is arguably world football's best player right now and his mesmerising statistics back this claim up fully.

The 24-year-old quickly set Europe alight after bursting onto the scene at the age of 16 with Monaco and has gone on to become, arguably, one of the best footballers on the planet. Mbappe played a huge part in France's first World Cup win since 1998 and only their second in the country's history. Despite scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 final against Argentina, France lost out on penalties.

Mbappe has yet to play club football outside of Ligue 1 just yet. However, this is something that could very possibly change with his future becoming increasingly uncertain at Paris Saint-Germain. That being said, it is likely that every single club that can afford him will be queuing up to acquire his services - particularly Real Madrid who have been tipped as the hot favourites to secure the Frenchman.

Mbappe has been frequently mentioned in recent years alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and rightly so. He has been responsible for some of the most extraordinary moments in football in recent years - although a Champions League title is the only major trophy that continues to elude him.

AS Monaco

Graduating from the U19s side in 2015, Mbappe was thrust into a talented AS Monaco first-team setup with names like Bernardo Silva, Fabinho and Falcao by his side. He infamously led his side past Manchester City in the Champions League during the 2016/17 campaign almost single-handedly. While Monaco didn't go on to win the competition that year, Mbappe certainly put his name on the footballing map and got everyone talking.

Season Team Goals Assists 2015/2016 AS Monaco 1 2 2016/2017 AS Monaco 24 7

As a result, Paris Saint-Germain came knocking during the summer of 2017 for Europe's hottest young talent and the city where young Kylian grew up would be the stomping ground to improve his 0.2 xG and 34 goal contributions. We say improve as a loose term, as this is a phenomenal goalscoring record from someone in their teens performing on the biggest stages in world football.

Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe has taken his game to a completely different level since joining Paris Saint-Germain, producing Messi and Ronaldo-esque numbers in Ligue 1 and beyond. There hasn't been a single campaign where the 24-year-old has scored less than 20 goals a season. These are levels of consistency that only the aforementioned names have managed to replicate, which makes football fans around the world wonder how high Mbappe's ceiling reaches.

Season Team Goals Assists 2017/2018 Paris Saint-Germain 21 16 2018/2019 Paris Saint-Germain 39 15 2019/2020 Paris Saint-Germain 30 14 2020/2021 Paris Saint-Germain 42 11 2021/2022 Paris Saint-Germain 39 21 2022/2023 Paris Saint-Germain 41 9

France

There is no doubt that Mbappe has quickly taken the title as the golden boy of France, following closely in the footsteps of the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry and Eric Cantona. Having helped his country reach back-to-back World Cup Finals and reaching an astonishing amount of goals in such a short space of time, the question remains as to whether Mbappe could become one of the greatest French players of all time.

Caps Team Goals Assists 70 France 40 24

Scoring 40 goals in 59 starts for his country so far is some going and Mbappe will be needed to be at his very best if France are to continue winning trophies in the international game. With a European Championship missing from his trophy cabinet and with Euro 2024 just around the corner, Mbappe will be targeting another major trophy for France.

Achievements

Mbappe is still only 24 years old, something which is tough to believe when you list all the personal awards and trophies he has already won.

Club Trophies/Awards Year AS Monaco U19 French Youth Cup 2015/2016 France U19 European U19 Championship 2016/2017 France FIFA World Cup 2017/2018 France UEFA Nations League 2020/2021 AS Monaco Ligue 1 2016/2017 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2021/2022, 2022/2023 Paris Saint-Germain French Cup 2017/2018, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 Paris Saint-Germain French League Cup 2017/2018, 2019/2020 Paris Saint-Germain French Super Cup 2018/2019, 2019/20, 2020/2021 Paris Saint-Germain French Footballer of the Year 2018, 2019, 2022 Paris Saint-Germain Player of the Year 2018/2019, 2022/2023 France 2022 World Cup Golden Boot 2022

With 18 trophies and personal awards galore to his name already, Mbappe will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it and he hasn't even hit his prime years yet.

Player profile

Pele and Thierry Henry are some of the football icons that Mbappe's style of play has been compared to, down to the forward's versatility along the frontline.

Highly skilful, Mbappe is widely known for his pacey dribbling and runs behind the opposition's defenders. This is a vital trait to have in the fast-paced modern game.

The Frenchman has been gifted with athleticism and physical power that allows him to change pace suddenly, stretching defenders and allowing quick link-up play with his teammates.

Mbappé is undoubtedly a generational talent. His combination of raw athleticism, intelligent positioning, and technical skill is seldom seen, and his maturity and composure on and off the pitch belie his young age. His speed and finishing ability make him a threat in any attacking position, while his work ethic and determination are a testament to his elite mentality.

The legacy that Mbappé is crafting is one of a true legend of the game. His contributions to the sport have transcended football itself, impacting society and inspiring a new generation of players. While he has already achieved so much, the scary part for his opponents is that he is still years away from the traditional peak age for a footballer.

As of 2023, it's clear that Mbappé's career and his meteoric rise has been nothing short of sensational. He has managed to keep fairly fit so far and if the wonderkid can maintain his fitness levels and continue to perform at the top of his game, he could well end up as one of the greatest players in the history of football. Considering his youth, talent, and potential, there is undoubtedly much more to come from Mbappé.

Instagram Followers

Due to this crazy amount of talent, Mbappe has become one of the most recognisable faces in football and now boasts 105 million followers and counting on the social media platform Instagram.

What else is Kylian Mbappe known for?

He was also named in 2023 on The Times most influential people in the World list, further adding to the elite striker's star power.

Mbappe has also dabbled in charity and philanthropy, and in 2019 he donated around £26,000 to a crowdfunding campaign to finance a private search mission to find football player Emiliano Sala, whose light aircraft had gone missing over the English Channel a week earlier.

He also runs a charity called 'Inspired by KM.' According to The Mirror, Mbappe donated his entire £400,000 pay packet from the 2018 World Cup to help 98 children living in and around his home city of Paris 'fulfil their dreams.'

This speaks a lot about the man. Not only is he one of the most talented individuals that the game has seen for a very long time, but he also doesn't forget his roots and possesses a huge heart. There is no doubt that, as a person, Mbappe is right up there as one of the very best.