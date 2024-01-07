Highlights Real Madrid's attempt to pressure Kylian Mbappé into signing a pre-contract agreement has left him unimpressed.

Despite Real Madrid's interest, Mbappé is now exploring a potential move to the Premier League.

Liverpool could be a potential destination for Mbappé, as they have previously shown admiration for the forward.

Despite Real Madrid showing initial interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé, the Frenchman is understood to be ‘unimpressed’ by the Spanish side’s attempt to pressure him into signing a pre-contract agreement, according to The Times.

Ranked as the third-most likely to win the Ballon d’Or in 2024, the former Monaco man, still just 25 years of age, is free to speak to would-be buyers given that his two-year Parc des Princes deal, signed in May 2022, is expiring at the end of the 2023/24 campaign – leaving him able to re-assess his future.

Perennial La Liga champions Real Madrid were adamant they had snared his signature back in the summer of 2022 only for him to stay put in the French capital with, according to the Guardian, PSG willing to offer a contract that made him the ‘most powerful figure’ at the club, though the contact between the Mbappe and Madrid have never really phased out.

Real Madrid are still keen on signing Kylian Mbappé

They want to make him their highest-paid player

Recently, it was reported that Los Blancos, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, who recently extended his Santiago Bernabeu stay, and Florentino Perez, were set to make a bid for the Ligue 1 gem once the mid-season window had opened for business, all while they have imposed a January 15 deadline on the France international for him to make a decision about his future.

And The Athletic have followed up their initial report by suggesting that, despite their efforts to keep wage expenditure under wraps, Madrid will be more than willing to provide Mbappé with a squad-leading weekly wage, while the report also insists that Madrid, as they have done for so many years, are working tirelessly behind the scenes to be the ones that snare his services upon his inevitable PSG departure.

That said, Mbappé will not receive the same level of financial package he was promised back in 2022 on the back of Madrid’s alterations to their business model, with their optimal focus now on young talent and players who are prioritising them, while the club’s inferior power – financially, at least – also hinders the wage figures they are able to put in front of the Frenchman.

Kylian Mbappé - Senior Career Statistics (as of 07/01/23) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Paris Saint-Germain 283 234 100 40 3 Monaco 60 27 16 3 0 France 75 46 30 6 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Mbappe could make Premier League move

Liverpool are admirers of the PSG star

Having so far refused to extend his stay at his current employers, while Madrid also seem increasingly unlikely to come out on top of the race for his signature, there is the possibility that a club from England’s top flight could swoop in with a mammoth offer for the 25-year-old.

Reportedly, Madrid’s blunder has rubbed him up the wrong way since the January market has opened, and he has told close friends that Real will not decide his future for him. That means the door is ajar for teams in the Premier League - particularly Liverpool, who are well-documented admirers of the blistering forward - to make a move.

Talking about before his move from Monaco to PSG, Mbappé revealed that he was in discussion with the Merseysiders all thanks to his mum, though did admit that their chances of getting a deal over the line were better off back then. Whether any other sides from England’s top tier will join the race for him remains unknown - as things stand - but a more notable question is which teams can afford his financial demands.