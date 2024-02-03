Highlights Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid, ending a four-year pursuit for his signature. Optimism reigns in Madrid with negotiations underway.

Adding Mbappe to Real Madrid's roster has always been the end goal for Los Blancos, who see him as the final piece of their puzzle. His arrival will bring more firepower to an already talented squad.

Mbappe had reportedly been left unimpressed with Madrid's attempts to sign him. However, he has now reportedly decided that he wants to move to the Spanish club.

Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has chosen to join European heavyweights Real Madrid this summer, according to reports via MailOnline, as a four-year pursuit for the Frenchman's signature looks to be coming to a blissful end. The report from Le Parisien suggests that 'optimisim reigns in Madrid' and that 'negotiations are being carried out for the biggest locker room contract' for PSG's main man.

Granted, Mbappe - who has recorded 241 goals and 105 assists in his 288-game career in Paris - does have the option to trigger a one-year extension at his current employers, one that would see him pocket an extra £60 million. Should all parties come to an in-house resolution and he signs on the dotted line, Les Parisiens would avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer.

In what has been a tumultuous saga between both clubs over the blistering forward, the end goal for Los Blancos was always to add to their roster with Mbappe, still just 25, the final piece of their puzzle. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo have fronted Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, but adding the France international to the mix will just add more firepower in the long term.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

PSG are reluctant to see him depart

Madrid have been wanting to see Mbappe strut his stuff under the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabeu for some time now. The former Monaco man seemed to be on the verge of completing the high-profile move to the Spanish top tier back in the summer of 2022 - just before he rubber-stamped a contract extension at PSG until 2024. The terms were too enticing for Mbappe given, per the Guardian, the French outfit promised to give him a say in how the club was holistically run.

Currently the captain of the Paris-based outfit, Mbappe's prospective move to the Spanish giants was discussed as recently during the recent January transfer window with Madrid lodging a new attempt to sign the star, all while his current Parc des Princes contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

A deadline to accept the offer was, however, was set for Mbappe, which left him 'unimpressed' with Madrid's attempt to win him over. As such, a sensational move to the Premier League was pondered on, but it seems now that it will be Madrid, a team that have vied for his services for the longest time, who will benefit from his free-scoring habits.

As mentioned earlier, PSG are reluctant to part ties with the 25-year-old given how influential he is to club proceedings - and that's not just on the pitch. As such, they recently offered him a 'never-seen-before' contract, which included not only a hefty pay rise but an array of off-field perks in a bid to retain his services past the impending summer transfer window.

"It would be something never seen before, it is something incredible. It far exceeds €100m per season. It will have benefits for the brother, for the family and for the player agency that Mbappe's mother wants to create."

Journalist Ben Jacobs has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to report that PSG are unaware of any decision that Mbappe has made regarding his future - as things stand, of course. The reliable reporter has insisted that 'part of his agreement' was to inform PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi of any changes in his decision.

How Mbappe could fit in at Real Madrid

The forward's versatility is key

Looking beyond the electric pace, flurry of goals and his all-round tenacity, Mbappe is an attractive option for any side in world football thanks to his versatility. Able to play in many roles across the front line, Ancelotti will have the task on his hands of how to utilise his powers the best for the 14-time Champions League winners. Both PSG and France have tended to mould their play around the blistering front man - but things would certainly not be as straightforward in Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe career statistics per position Position Games Goals Assists Striker 214 181 83 Left winger 73 58 18 Right winger 57 28 20 Second striker 2 3 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/02/24

Mbappe's favoured position, left wing, is currently taken up by Vinicius with the Brazilian having transformed himself into one of the most exciting wingers in the world. What seems to be the most logical solution to their positional-inspired worries would be to play the Frenchman as their solitary centre forward, almost like a direct Karim Benzema replacement.

Although he has previously bemoaned the idea of playing through the middle, Mbappe strutting his stuff in the centre of the pitch is his forte. When deployed on the flank, he's not your classic winger who hugs the touchline and would combine expertly with the likes of Bellingham, Federico Valverde and seasoned duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.