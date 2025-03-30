Has Kylian Mbappe finally scored his first career free-kick? This is a debate that’s currently raging on social media after the Real Madrid star netted the winning goal in a controversial 3-2 win over Leganes on Saturday night.

Los Blancos moved level on points with league-leaders Barcelona after edging past relegation-threatened Leganes at the Bernabeu. Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute before Diego Garcia equalised for the visitors moments later.

Dani Raba then gave Leganes a shock lead shortly before half-time. However, second-half goals from Jude Bellingham and Mbappe - who matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid debut season goal tally by netting his 33rd of the campaign - sealed all three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s title-chasing side.

Mbappe now finds himself just one goal behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Pichichi - Spain’s top goalscorer award. The in-form France international has 22 goals, one short of Lewandowski’s 23.

La Liga Top Scorers (As of March 29, 2025) Player Club Goals Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 23 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 22 Ante Budimir Osasuna 15 Raphinha Barcelona 13 Oihan Sancet Athletic Club 13

But does Mbappe’s 22nd La Liga goal of the season count as a free-kick? Rather than shooting directly, Mbappe first exchanged passes with teammate Fran Garcia before sending the ball past Leganes goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. Watch the clip below:

Mbappe Free-Kick Decision Revealed

Here's what the stats say

While many people are claiming this doesn’t count as a free-kick, due to Garcia’s touch, SofaScore have now clarified what the stats say. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), they confirmed: “To clear up any confusion - our official stat provider, Opta, deem situations such as Mbappe’s as free kick goals, despite involvement from other players prior to the shot.”

So, there we have it. The statisticians count goals like Mbappe’s as free-kicks, even if a teammate sets them up. In their eyes, at least, Mbappe has finally ended his long wait for a first career free-kick.

Who Mbappe Celebrated First Free-Kick With

Frenchman expressed gratitude to Real Madrid's goalkeeping coach

Mbappe marked his first free-kick by celebrating with Real Madrid’s goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis, according to Real Madrid Confidential. Llopis has reportedly been the person responsible for telling Ancelotti that Mbappe should be the team’s free-kick taker - despite his poor record from dead-ball situations.

However, judging by his strike against Leganes, that may have been an inspired move on Llopis’ part. Mbappe made sure he expressed his gratitude to the coach who showed faith in him when many others had doubts. Watch the clip below: