After a long and drawn-out transfer saga, Kylian Mbape is set to join Real Madrid, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, with the announcement coming after Los Blancos delivered their latest - and 15th - Champions League title with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the perennial European champions for years, with them first making their interest known back in 2017. Mbappe, widely considered one of the best players in the world, remained at Paris Saint-Germain, but is now seemingly ready to take the next step in his career.

During that time frame, the status of being a Champions League winner has evaded him - but that will surely not for much longer now that Romano has announced that Real Madrid have, finally, got a deal over the line. What's most impressive is that he is joining on a free transfer thanks to his PSG contract coming to an end this summer.

The goal-hungry 25-year-old confirmed last month that the 2023/24 campaign would be his last in the French capital, ending his 308-game stint with PSG with 256 goals and a further 108 assists - so it's safe to say that Madrid have got yet another certified superstar on their hands.

When Kylian Mbappe's Move will be Announced

Frenchman made decision in February

Years of speculation have now come to an end with Romano officially reporting that all documents have been signed - and now, it's just a waiting game until Madrid announce the deal themselves. According to the Italian transfer expert, his move to the Santiago Bernabeu is set to be announced next week after their triumph at Wembley.

Insisting the French talisman made his decision in February, way before he announced his PSG departure, Romano reports that all documents have been ‘signed, sealed and completed’. The strength of Madrid's star-studded roster is a sight to behold, as showcased by their record-extending triumph in Europe, but adding both Mbappe and Endrick to the mix is a frightening prospect.

Understandably, the Spanish juggernauts were waiting until after the Champions League to make their world-beating transfer public knowledge. They do, however, not expect to present Mbappe to their adoring supporters until after this summer's rendition of the European Championships, while it also remains unclear whether the forward will participate in the Olympics, as reported by the Guardian.

Real Madrid's Line Up With Mbappe

Able to play wherever along the front line

A winger by trade, Mbappe's tactical flexibility has allowed him to transform into one of the - if not the - world's deadliest strikers. His natural instincts in front of goal, combined with his sheer concoction of pace and power, make him practically unstoppable when he is running at defenders.

For large parts of the 2023/24 campaign, Carlo Ancelotti had set up without an out-and-out centre forward. And despite their enviable success, both domestically and on the European stage, having Mbappe in their ranks will aid proceedings going forwards, allowing the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo to return to their normal positions.

The aforementioned trio have all been stationed as Madrid's leading frontmen over the course of their Champions League and La Liga-winning campaign. Vinicius and Rodrygo could return to the flanks, while Bellingham would be expected to be utilised as Mbappe's supporting act. Having such a quartet of talent at Ancelotti's disposal could make them all-the-more brutal.