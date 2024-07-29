Highlights Mbappe, newly signed by Real Madrid, received a BMW i7 M70. He can't drive due to lack of license.

Real Madrid players get free BMW electric cars through three-year partnership.

The striker could make his debut in UEFA Super Cup clash after missing pre-season.

Kylian Mbappe, as part of arrival to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, has been granted a new state-of-the-art BMW vehicle - but the France international will not be able to drive it to training sessions as he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

The former Monaco youth prospect was recently unveiled as the Spanish giant’s marquee summer signing as he looks to assert himself as the best footballer on the planet with the likes of Jude Bellingham, his new teammate, and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland hot on his tail.

Not only will his recent switch from France to Spain give him plenty of more benefits in terms of brand deals and off-field opportunities, but the car which he has personally chosen – a BMW i7 M70 – certainly comes with its complications.

Mbappe Unable to Drive Gifted Car

The Frenchman has chosen BMW i7 M70

Playing for one of the – if not the – biggest clubs in the world has its obvious perks, but those added extras, as mentioned earlier, extend to off-the-field.

By virtue of Real Madrid’s three-year sponsorship deal with BMW, each player is given a brand new electric vehicle free of charge. Even manager Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez are gifted with a new motor at the start of every season.

Per Marca, the dazzling Frenchman will receive a BMW i7 M70 thanks to signing on the dotted line in a deal that seemed inevitable. As luxurious as the car is, there’s just one burning problem, however, and that is the fact that Mbappe does not have a driving license.

The car itself boasts two engines - one on the rear axle with 489 horsepower and another on the front with 258 horsepower, which allows it to reach speeds of 250 km/h and go from 0 to 100 in a mind-blowing 3.7 seconds. It retails for north of £164,000.

Mbappe, who turned 25 in November 2023, is eligible to drive given the legal age - in both France and now in Spain - is 18, meaning he could have passed his test six years ago.

That said, the footballing superstar’s inability to drive has not acted as a deterrent to him splashing the cash on an array of super cars – ranging from a Ferrari 488 Pista to a Mercedes-Benz V Class, according to GOAL.

Kylian Mbappe - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Paris Saint-Germain 308 256 108 43/3 France 84 48 35 8/0 Monaco 60 27 16 3/0

Mbappe’s Likely Real Madrid Debut

Not part of the club’s pre-season squad

With the move now official, the majority of the Real Madrid faithful are waiting patiently to see their new No.9 in action donning the fabled white of the iconic club following years and years of ever-growing speculation.

Fans turned out in their numbers at a packed-out Santiago Bernabeu to welcome the club’s newest Galactico earlier this month. Though, he is not part of their pre-season squad, which travelled to the United States.

Still recovering from his involvement in France’s Euro 2024 campaign, which ended in a 2-1 semi-final defeat, Mbappe is poised to link up with his new club colleagues on 7 August as they gear up for the 2024/25 season.

Paris-born Mbappe could make his competitive debut for the Spaniards just a week later, however, in their UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta, who won the Europa League last campaign with a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

