Kylian Mbappe is among the best players in world football today after rising to prominence in France. While his form hasn't been what was expected since his blockbuster move to Real Madrid in the summer, the Frenchman is still one of the biggest stars on the planet.

He's lined up alongside not only some of the most talented players right now, but some of the all-time greatest footballers during his career to date. Mbappe would be included in many players' ultimate teammates XI, but who did he name as the best he's shared a dressing room with?

Well, that question was answered in an interview with beIN Sports (per ESPN). Mbappe was speaking about the one player he wishes he'd had the opportunity to line up alongside, while also naming the best he's already had the privilege of sharing the pitch with:

"I've played with great players: Lionel Messi, Neymar, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Paul] Pogba, [Karim] Benzema."

The 2018 World Cup winner lifted the iconic international trophy alongside Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann. He's also played with Karim Benzema in the famous blue shirt. His link-up with Lionel Messi and Neymar for Paris Saint-Germain was one of football's most frightening front threes.

Kylian Mbappe's Hero

The striker looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo

It won't come as a surprise to many that the 26-year-old named his idol Cristiano Ronaldo as the man he would have liked to call a teammate. The pair have crossed paths on the pitch, as Mbappe explained: "It would have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo -- it's going to be very difficult now -- but I was lucky enough to play against him, a legend of the sport."

As he looks to follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo in the white shirt of Real Madrid, Mbappe previously spoke of his admiration for the Portuguese superstar, saying (per the Daily Mail):

"I have the opportunity to start my dream of playing for Real Madrid, I hope to write the history of Real Madrid. "But Cristiano's story at Real Madrid was unique. I hope to do something unique. I only have praise for him. We are in contact, he’s a legend."

In 22 appearances for Los Blancos to date, the forward has found the net 12 times and registered a further two assists as he continues to adapt to being the main focal point of an attacking line.

