When you take a look at who the biggest modern-day footballing superstars are, it's hard to ignore Kylian Mbappe at the very top of that list. The 25-year-old has been at the forefront of the game ever since he was a teenager, breaking records and putting himself in Ballon d'Or contention for close to a decade already.

From lifting the World Cup at 19 to winning countless honours at Paris Saint-Germain prior to becoming the latest Galactico, Mbappe has turned himself into an idol for many with his blistering pace and exceptional skill. For this generation, he is probably a first-ballot inclusion in any all-time XI that they have ever seen.

However, back in 2017, the question was posed to Mbappe himself as to who he would include in his greatest starting eleven in history. Thanks to the interview he did with Foot Mercato, via Metro, we know the answer. With as many as four former teammates included, the Frenchman's side might be very attack-heavy, but it would certainly cause any of Europe's greatest ever teams plenty of problems.

Kylian Mbappe's All-Time XI GK Gianluigi Buffon DEF Cafu DEF Sergio Ramos DEF Paolo Maldini DEF Roberto Carlos MID Zinedine Zidane MID Ronaldinho FWD Lionel Messi FWD Neymar FWD Ronaldo Nazario FWD Cristiano Ronaldo

Goalkeeper and Defence

Gianluigi Buffon, Cafu, Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos

Given that the midfield onwards boasts an incredible array of attacking talent, Mbappe had to pick a strong enough defence to let the attackers off the leash. Thankfully, he has managed to do just that, starting with Gianluigi Buffon in between the sticks. The Italian icon briefly joined Mbappe at PSG but is better remembered for his incredible domination with Juventus and his heroics en route to a World Cup triumph with Gli Azzurri. He remains one of the greatest players to never win the Champions League.

Either flank is propped up by Brazilian royalty in the form of Cafu and Roberto Carlos. Both men were pivotal in their country's last World Cup triumph over 20 years ago but also found great success for AC Milan and Real Madrid, respectively. They are joined in the middle by another one of Mbappe's former teammates, Sergio Ramos, and arguably the greatest one-club man in football history - that being Paolo Maldini.

Ramos is best known for his domineering years in the Spanish capital but did have a brief stint in Paris with Mbappe. Maldini also slots in centrally, where he played in the latter stages of his career despite being more of a left-back in his prime.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paolo Maldini is the only player to win the Champions League in three different decades.

Midfield

Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho