Highlights Kylian Mbappe's net worth is estimated to be between $120 million and $180 million, making him one of the wealthiest soccer players in the world.

Mbappe currently earns nearly £1.2 million per week, with his base salary equating to around £62 million net per year. He has received lucrative offers from Real Madrid and Al Hilal, showing his high market value.

Mbappe has sponsorship deals with major brands such as Nike, Oakley, Dior, and Hublot, earning him an annual sum of $18 million. He is also involved in charity work, including founding his own charity called Inspired by KM.

Ever since Kylian Mbappe burst onto the scene as a teenager at AS Monaco, he has been one of the most sought-after footballers on the planet. Now, he also happens to be one of the best-paid soccer stars in the world and plies his trade at Paris Saint-Germain.

That, understandably, has earned him a strong bargaining position in terms of contracts and sponsorships, which was never more evident than when he had the Parisians and Real Madrid fighting for his services in the summer of 2023 – a battle which rages on to this day. His success on the field – which saw him become the second-youngest player (after Pele) to score in a World Cup final when he did so for France aged 19 in 2018 – has made him a household name across the globe.

But just how much is the France international worth? Well, GIVEMESPORT has compiled everything you need to know about Mbappe's wealth below.

Net worth

Between $120m and $180m

Mbappe is now 25 years old and after becoming Monaco's youngest-ever first-team player, aged 16 years and 347 days, he has since gone on to earn an awful lot of money since then. No doubt, his £166m move to PSG would have dramatically increased his bank balance in 2017.

As per celebritynetworth.com, the French winger currently has a net worth of $180m (around £141m). However, Forbes suggests it's a little lower than this, and is actually closer to $120m (£94m).

Whoever you believe, you can trust that he is worth comfortably over $100m. What's more, the forward has plenty more football left in him, so barring the unexpected, that figure will rise even more over the coming years – although he has some way to go before he reaches Lionel Messi's supposed $600m.

In this article, all currencies referred to are either United States dollar ($) or Pound sterling (£).

Kylian Mbappe Career Stats

Team Games Goals Assists Honours Monaco 60 27 102 Ligue 1 PSG 285 238 101 Ligue 1 x 5, Coupe de France x 3, Coupe de la Ligue x 2, Trophée des Champions x 3 France 76 46 30 World Cup, UEFA Nations League Via Transfermarkt (as of 15/01/2024)

Wages

Currently earning nearly £1.2m per week

As of January 2024, Mbappe is in the final six months of his PSG contract, which means he is free to negotiate with other clubs about a potential free transfer this summer. While he is likely considering his options abroad, he has not yet ruled out the possibility of staying put.

When you find out how much earns, you can understand why he might be happy enough to remain in Ligue 1 for the time being. As per Capology, the 25-year-old makes (£1,191,197) per week. That figure works out at as a base salary of about £62m net per year, before bonuses. And this weekly fee is more than double the £530,268 he was making on his last contract at PSG, showing just how much they value their key man.

Of course, he has long been sought-after by Real Madrid. Should he be interested in a move to La Liga, Mbappe already appears to know roughly just how much money he'll get paid. Indeed, as per The Athletic, in 2022 the Spanish giants offered a £112m signing bonus and a salary of £22.3m per year to the Frenchman.

He has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. In the summer of 2023, Al Hilal attempted to sign the player for just one year. For that 12-month period, they were willing to offer him an astonishing £605m. This contract worked out at £19 a second, £1,151 a minute, £69,030 an hour, £1.65m a day, £11.6m a week. and £50.3m-a-month (via TalkSport).

Key player for Nike

Mbappe is obviously in demand, as his partnership with the FIFA video game series indicates. He first graced the cover of the game in 2021, making him one of the youngest-ever players to do so solo. However, he was left off of the EA FC 24 cover due to uncertainty about his future at PSG. According to French media outlet Le Parisien (via The Mirror), they didn't want him to be on the cover wearing the club's new kit, only for him to move clubs.

As per Forbes, via beIN Sports, Nike, Oakley, Dior and Hublot are amongst the other major brands to be associated with the French youngster. Such deals are said to bring in an annual sum of $18m (£14.3m) for him. That he's been with Nike since 2006, shows for just how long he's been considered an exciting talent.

Charity work

Started the Inspired by KM charity

Mbappe appears to be pretty generous with his wealth. After all, in 2018, after leading his nation to the World Cup in Russia, he reportedly donated all his wages (£380,000) from the tournament to charity.

In 2020, he founded his own charity, called Inspired by KM. His mother, Fayza Lamari, came up with the idea, which is to help 98 children from Paris to fulfil their dreams by helping the youngsters pursue whatever path they choose.

Despite his mother – who is also his agent – helping Mbappe give back some of his wealth to those less fortunate, it seems that she doesn't want the France World Cup winner to give more than 30 per cent of his company profits away to charity. As quoted in the Daily Mail, she told the French television program Envoye Special that she would retire if he gave away too much of his money, saying:

"I told him: 'Below 30%, I don’t do it! I'm retiring and doing like everyone else: I'm going on vacation to the Maldives, but I'm not working for you!' At first, I told him it would be 50%. But we talked about it and it was 30!"

Business ventures

Je m'appelle Kylian

With Mbappe's mother making sure he doesn't give away all of his earnings, he has plenty left to invest. And so, he owns a production company called Zebra Productions, which signed a deal with the NBA in the summer of 2022. While his company also penned a deal with SkyDance Sports – whose studio is also at work on an untitled film about the birth of the Air Jordan brand, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

In 2021, he released a book called 'Je m'appelle Kylian' which tells the story of his rise to football superstar. On top of that, he is also an investor in NFT company Sorare, starting that relationship in the summer of 2022.

Social media earnings

€86,000 per Instagram post

Mbappe is understandably a pretty big figure online with his X (formerly Twitter) account having 13.3 million followers, while his Instagram account is currently followed by a whopping 111 million people. Understandably, then, this is one other way he can add to his net worth.

According to a report from BetSperts, as of 2023, Mbappe ranks sixth when it comes to male athletes who can earn the most per Instagram post. He is predicted to earn as much as $1.2m or £980k per Instagram post. Going from that data, in the world of football, only Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar are able to make more from the social media platform for just a single post.

Car collection and house

Mbappe's Ferrari is worth over €500,000

With all that money, beyond spending it on business ventures and boring things like that, footballers like to enjoy splashing their cash in other ways. One popular hobby for many top players is to have an impressive car collection. Ronaldo, for instance, has a Bugatti Chiron, a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, a Rolls-Royce and much much more.

Mbappe's collection is pretty impressive too. Indeed, as per Goal, the Frenchman has a 'luxurious car collection' which includes a Volkswagen Tiguan, a Volkswagen Touareg, a Volkswagen Multi Van, a Mercedes-Benz V Class, as well as an Audi, a BMW, and a Range Rover. His most pricey vehicle, however, is his Ferrari 488 Pista. With its 3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 Engine – capable of up to 711 Horsepower and 567 Lb-Ft of Torque – this beauty is worth around €527,350.

His house is understandably luxurious too. He grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, but according to reports (via The Sun) now lives in a multi-storey penthouse in the heart of the French capital. With views of the Champs de Mars and the Eiffel Tower, it has 12 bedrooms, a basketball court, a library, a gym, and a Turkish bath. All this doesn't come cheap, of course, as the duplex is said to be worth around £8m.