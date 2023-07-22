Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is looking less certain by the day.

The attacker placed a time limit on his stint at the Parc des Princes when he informed the club’s hierarchy that he would not be extending his contract.

His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but PSG do not want him to leave as a free agent.

Reports have now stated that the star player has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 champions.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe’s future at the club, he has also not been included in the squad for their pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea.

Chelsea and Real Madrid interested in Mbappe

There are shades of what happened a year ago when Mbappe was linked with a move to Real Madrid.

He would later sign an extension with PSG, reportedly worth nearly £1 million a week.

But a renewal does not appear likely this time, and Real Madrid are back for the Frenchman.

According to Sky Sports, PSG believe that the forward already has a deal in place to join Los Blancos in the summer of 2024.

But with the club looking to sell now, and with the Independent reporting that Madrid are unwilling to spend anything on a player who wants to join for free in a year, could someone else sign the 24-year-old for themselves?

French outlet RMC have reported that Chelsea are interested in signing him this summer.

That was followed up by a report from The Times which stated that PSG were expecting offers from Saudi Arabian clubs and the Blues next week.

So, with Mbappe’s future up in the air, we have taken a look at Skybet’s odds for Mbappe’s next club and have ranked the five teams who are the favourites to sign him.

And to really spice it up, despite staying at PSG having the second-highest odds, we have taken that option out entirely.

The five favourites, excluding a stay at PSG, are Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Things such as European football, if they can afford a deal, and the attractiveness of a project have all been factored in.

Ranking the five favourites to sign Mbappe this summer

5. Manchester United

United arguably have most of the bases covered, except the most important one.

Erik ten Hag’s project is one of the most exciting in Europe, especially after the Red Devils signed the likes of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

Potential new owner Sheikh Jassim has even reportedly targeted Mbappe for a possible move should he gain control of the club.

But even if the takeover is successful, they are unlikely to be able to make a move for him.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Erik ten Hag will not get a boost in funds due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

And given that they have spent £55 million on Mount and £47 million on Onana, their budget has already taken a big hit.

Even if they sell multiple players, it is unlikely they will be in a position to sign PSG’s star man.

4. Chelsea

Sorry Chelsea fans, but we just do not see this happening at all.

Looking at the positives, Mbappe might take a look at Chelsea’s current squad and see a project that he could thrive in.

And him through the middle, flanked on either side by two of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, or Raheem Sterling, does sound like a ferocious attack.

But there are big obstacles which could prevent a deal.

For starters, Mbappe was not a fan of Mauricio Pochettino’s football at PSG, claiming that the French side lost their fear factor under him.

“This past season we weren't as fearsome, we were far less untouchable,” he told BFMTV in 2022, per the Daily Mail.

“We want to go back to being intimidating in France, something we have not done these past two years.”

And then there is the lack of Champions League football, which is the big issue with this deal.

Mbappe will want to play in Europe’s elite competition, and Chelsea are not even in the Europa Conference League this year.

So they might have the money to sign him, but little else is in their favour.

3. Arsenal

Arsenal’s issue is arguably the opposite to Chelsea’s.

Mikel Arteta has created one of the most exciting projects in the world, with young players galore and attractive football.

The Independent even reported that Arsenal would be Mbappe’s preference were he ever to move to the Premier League, due to their style of football and the challenge of winning the Premier League again.

Just imagine Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Mbappe playing in the same team…

The issue they have is money.

Having signed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz for more than £200 million, the next priority for the Gunners is balancing the books.

Signing Mbappe will cost a small fortune, one that the Gunners don’t have at the moment.

2. Manchester City

Who has tons of money, an attractive project, and arguably the best coach in the history of football at the helm? The current Premier League champions of course.

City certainly have the funds to sign the best in the world, even if Mbappe would cost a significant sum.

And the opportunity to learn from Pep Guardiola, while playing alongside Erling Haaland and other talented players like Phil Foden and Jack Grealish could sway Mbappe’s head if he was to move in the coming weeks.

If City were to sign Mbappe, there would certainly be no debate about who would win the Premier League.

But their interest in Josko Gvardiol could hamper a move for the Frenchman.

They are pushing to sign RB Leipzig’s defender, who is reportedly valued at £86 million, so a deal for the 21-year-old would likely prevent a move for Mbappe.

Additionally, Guardiola has previously ruled out a move for the attacker. But a lot can change in football…

1. Real Madrid

Sorry to be boring, but it just had to be.

Given how long Mbappe has been linked with Madrid at this point, it almost feels like destiny.

It’s almost not fair how good they would become by signing him, with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni all in the same team.

The most attractive project by far.

Madrid are seemingly adamant that they will not be paying for Mbappe though, so he will likely join them in 2024.