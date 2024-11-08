Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reportedly no longer wants to play for France under manager Didier Deschamps. The French captain has been left out of the last two Nations League squads amid a poor run of form since moving to the Spanish capital on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 25-year-old also struggled during the European Championships, failing to score from open play as a lackluster Les Bleus side exited in the semi-finals. However, tensions now appear to have reached a boiling point between Mbappe and Deschamps after reports of a fallout between the two.

Mbappe Unhappy With Current Situation With France

It has been indicated that the forward has fallen out with his national team coach

According to a report from journalist Romain Molina, via Get Football France, the talismanic striker does not wish to play for France under the current circumstances. It’s suggested that Mbappe has had a falling out with head coach Deschamps, which may partly explain why he has been excluded from the last two squads.

The World Cup-winning manager explained his decision to leave his star player out of recent call-ups, stating, as per The Guardian:

"I’ve had discussions with him, it is a decision that I took for this block of matches only. Kylian wanted to come."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe has scored just once in his last eight international appearances.

Molina has stated that, despite Deschamps' claims, it was actually the player who refused to link up with the rest of the France squad. It is also suggested that Mbappe is unlikely to play under Deschamps again unless something changes in their relationship.

The story comes after it was revealed that the Frenchman was supposedly unhappy at Real Madrid following a tough start to the season, in which he has scored eight goals in 15 games. For context, he had reached the same total in half the number of appearances the season prior.

It has also been reported that Mbappe and his mother, who also happens to be his agent, feel as though they have been unfairly targeted by the French media, leading to an "us against the world" standoff between the pair.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 08/11/2024