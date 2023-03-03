This is the moment Kylian Mbappe pranked Leonardo Balerdi by pretending to run into him.

The viral video shows the Paris Saint-Germain star walking towards the Argentina defender during the 3-0 victory over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Mbappe pretends to walk past Balerdi, who wasn't included in the squad for the World Cup.

The France international injects a sudden burst of speed before quickly changing direction, causing him to react to his movement in the process.

Mbappe can be seen jogging away laughing at his own prank, with Balerdi left looking slightly baffled.

The video has clocked up well over a million views in just two days, with many fans finding it hilarious.

One wrote: "This guy be scaring everybody with his pace," with another saying: "this what it means to truly put fear in defenders."

Another said: "Defending this man must be so long. Have to have endless stamina."

While a fourth replied: "Man's taking the p*** at this point."

And a fifth added: "By the time he's done learning the shoulder drop from Messi it's over."

Mbappe, 24, is one of the most sought after players in world football with Manchester United rumoured to be lining up a huge summer bid.

However, he recently insisted that he is happy in Paris and dismissed speculation about his future.

“I’m very happy,” Mbappe told RMC Sport. “I never asked for my departure in January.

“The info that came out on the day of the match I didn’t understand. I was just as shocked as everyone else. There are people who may think I’m involved in this, but I’m not involved, I was taking a nap.

“My entourage was at my little brother’s game, all the people who take care of me weren’t there so we were flabbergasted when we heard about it. Afterwards, we had to deal with it, there was a game to play. Just to say that it is completely wrong and I am very happy.

"I am a football player, the most important thing for me is to play and give my best on the pitch. If I start to scatter myself, I’m going to get tired very quickly. When you play at PSG, you know what you’re getting into, what it’s going to involve for good and for bad.

“You have to be ready. Those who come here know, we warn them. We are in the middle of it at the moment but we are focused on winning matches and titles.

“President Nasser Al-Khelaifi? I haven’t seen him. Finally, I saw him today before the game. He wished us luck before the game.”