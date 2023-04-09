Lionel Messi dragged Paris-Saint Germain to victory last night against Nice, scoring and assisting in their 2-0 victory to take his club goal contribution tally to 1,000.

But it should have been 1,001 after selfless play from the Argentinian set up Kylian Mbappe, who produced a shocking miss.

Messi has been the talk of PSG recently, with fans booing him in recent weeks before matches.

Yet he took centre stage last night and gave the French champions the lead 26 minutes into the match, with Messi scoring his 14th league goal of the season after a cutback from Nuno Mendes.

But the Parisians had to work hard to hold on to their lead, relying on a good block from Marquinhos and a couple of excellent saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma to keep them in front going into half-time.

Five minutes into the second half, PSG were saved by the woodwork, as a shot from a corner bounced off the bar and then onto the post, staying out of the goal by the barest of margins.

It was a shaky performance from Christophe Galtier’s side, with Nice having more shots on target than the visitors.

But Messi came up with his 1000th goal contribution at club level in his career when he sent a corner into the box in the 76th minute, which was guided home by Sergio Ramos.

Kylian Mbappe’s shocking miss

That goal was ultimately enough for PSG to secure all three points on the road and send them six points clear at the top of the table.

But that victory could have been even more comfortable had Mbappe buried his chance in added time after some selfless play from Messi in the build-up.

As the clock ticked into the second minute of extra time, Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel came off his line to smother a PSG effort, but the ball fell to Messi on the edge of the box.

Rather than go for goal himself, the World Cup winner chose to cut the ball across for the unmarked Mbappe.

The Frenchman took a touch to get the ball out of his feet, and with Schmeichel off his line, he had the entire goal at his mercy.

But as he shifted the ball onto his left boot to make space for himself, Mbappe leant back and blazed his shot over from six yards out.

Hardly what you would expect from the Frenchman.

Video: Messi’s selfless work wasted by Mbappe

Record-breaking night for Messi

In the end, PSG did not come to rue Mbappe’s miss, in what was a historic night for Messi.

The 35-year-old reached 1000 goal contributions at club level, scoring 702 times and assisting a further 298.

On top of that, he has also scored 102 goals and registered 56 assists for Argentina.

What an incredible achievement for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is still at the top of his game in the twilight years of his career.