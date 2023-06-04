Kylian Mbappe proved he's one of Lionel Messi's biggest fans after the Argentine star played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi joined PSG back in 2021 and has won two Ligue 1 titles and one Coupe de France with the club.

But his time in Paris has not been plain sailing, with fans consistently booing the 35-year-old during the latter part of the 2022/23 season.

And it was the same story during his final match for the club, with supporters turning on the forward after he missed a golden opportunity to level the scores.

Messi's miserable time at the club of late was compounded by PSG falling to a 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot.

But despite his late miss, French golden boy Mbappe still found himself hyping up his teammate.

What did Mbappe say about Messi?

After full-time, footage of Mbappe and Messi soon emerged.

“Lionel Messi, 7 Ballon d’Ors, he’s there, he’s there," Mbappe says to the camera before it pans towards the Argentine icon.

Messi's face is priceless and he looks at Mbappe with a humble grin on his face.

While Mbappe is no doubt one of the best players in the world and has just won his fifth consecutive Golden Boot in Ligue 1, it's clear how much he still respects Messi.

Where will Messi go now?

With PSG confirming Messi's exit from the club, the big question is where he will go next.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are two of the teams linked with securing his signature.

Both sides have reportedly offered lucrative contracts to the forward, with the Saudi Arabian club said to be his most likely destination.

Barcelona are also believed to be desperate to secure the services of Messi.

Lionel Messi watches on playing for Paris Saint-Germain at home in a Ligue 1 game during the 2022/2023 season

The club have been locked in talks with Messi for months, but need financial plans to be approved by La Liga first.

"Leo Messi will decide his future next week. He has 100% my OK to join us," Barcelona manager Xavi told Mundo Deportivo.

"He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system."