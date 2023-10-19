Highlights Eden Hazard retired from professional football after 16 years and over 700 matches, citing a lack of enjoyment and fun on the field.

Despite his retirement, Hazard showed his incredible skills in a recent charity match, leading some to wonder if he may return to the sport.

Kylian Mbappe, who has dreams of playing for Real Madrid, found humor in watching his father score a goal with Ronaldo-esque flair.

Kylian Mbappe was left in stitches after watching his dad, Wilfrid, score a great goal during a charity match on Wednesday night. The assist was provided by the recently-retired Eden Hazard, who also got himself on the scoresheet and set up two more goals.

Hazard wore the number 10 shirt for Le Varietes Club de France against Team Calais and was the standout star of the show. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger, 32, called time on his playing career on October 10 following several months as a free agent.

Hazard explains retirement decision

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” Hazard said via Instagram. “After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. Thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.”

Other former stars played in the charity match

However, there will be managers and sporting directors wondering if they might be able to tempt Hazard out of retirement following his eye-catching display in a charity game also featuring the likes of Robert Pires, Didier Deschamps, Ludovic Giuly and Yohan Cabaye. It’s patently clear that the Belgian is still capable of producing magical moments, despite falling out of love with the professional game.

“I always said that I would stop playing as soon as I no longer had fun on the field,” Hazard told L’Avenir, per Fabrizio Romano. “I didn't want to go play somewhere for the money. I didn't enjoy training... and I didn't play anymore. The decision was simple.”

Hazard isn’t the first superstar to retire at a relatively young age but most football fans will just be glad to see him back on the pitch, playing with a smile on his face again, even in a charity match. Magnificent during his seven-year spell with Chelsea, Hazard joined Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2019 for an initial €100 million fee and was expected to take his game to a new level at the Bernabeu. However, a series of untimely injuries limited Hazard to just 76 appearances for Los Blancos over four seasons.

Eden Hazard's Career Stats Years Team Appearances Goals Trophies 2007-2012 Lille 194 50 2 2012-2019 Chelsea 352 110 6 2019-2023 Real Madrid 76 7 7 2008-2022 Belgium 126 33 0

Video: Hazard assists Mbappe's father, Wilfrid

Real Madrid supporters only saw glimpses of Hazard at his world-class best, but the Belgian reminded the world of his capabilities during Wednesday’s charity match. Check out his brilliant flicked assist for Mbappe’s father below:

It’s true what they say: class is permanent. For Mbappe, though, the sight of his dad sitting down the opposition goalkeeper was hilarious. Reacting to the clip, the Paris Saint-Germain forward wrote on X: “I died laughing,” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

The World Cup winner also wrote: “Your Cameroonian version is ready,” tagging in Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario. You have to say, it was a Ronaldo-esque finish from Wilfrid. Now we know where Kylian gets his magical feet from!

Had things been different, we may have seen Kylian and Hazard playing alongside each other at Real Madrid one day. Mbappe has dreams of playing for Los Blancos and could potentially join the 14-time European champions next summer.

