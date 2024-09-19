Kylian Mbappe's reaction to Endrick's goal in the Champions League has emerged in the wake of the match, amid accusations by supporters that the Frenchman was annoyed that his teammate elected to shoot rather than pass to him.

It was a memorable return to Europe's premier competition for the current holders, who overcame a tough test in the form of Stuttgart to kick off their defence of the silverware. Mbappe himself opened the scoring in the second half, before Deniz Undav drew proceedings level.

Antonio Rudiger was then on hand to put Madrid back in front with 83 minutes on the clock, but Endrick guaranteed three points in stoppage time when he raced forward. With Mbappe to his left and Vinicius to his right, the under-21 star elected to shoot from distance, finding the back of the net for his first Champions League goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick is now the youngest Real Madrid player to score in the Champions League (18 years, 58 days), breaking Raul's record (18 years, 113 days).

However, there was speculation online that Mbappe was visibly frustrated with his teammate for shooting, potentially because he was in open space when Endrick took the shot and in a better position. Thibaut Courtois also commented on the decision not to pass after the game, saying that Mbappe and Vinicius would have 'killed' him had he missed.

"If he missed, they [Vinicius and Mbappé] would have killed him! But if he has the confidence to shoot, he has a super powerful shot. If he scores, everyone keeps quiet! He's a boy with a lot of quality. It shows his personality."

Mbappe Seemingly Surprised by Endrick's Goal

Mbappe's reaction to the goal, however, was hardly one of anger based on a new video which has been doing the rounds on social media. Focusing on the Frenchman throughout, the footage begins with him initially looking to catch Endrick's eye, demanding the ball from his teammate.

Although he might have been frustrated about not receiving the pass, he then turns his head as the Brazilian strikes the ball, seemingly shrugging his shoulders in a 'fair enough' sort of manner. Clearly, he was quite impressed that the ball had found the back of the net.

After the game, Madrid's newest Galactico spoke about the late goal, praising the youngster for taking the shot on: "He scored his goal and got away from the players.

"He's very young. He's 18. He gets his playing time and he scores his goals."

Endrick Reveals Why he Ignored Mbappe and Vinicius

Brazilian believed shooting was his best option

Endrick was also asked about his goal after the game, and specifically why he elected to shoot ambitiously instead of playing one of Mbappe or Vinicius through on goal. But the 18-year-old said that he believed his best option was to take the shot on:

"I knew I had Kylian and Vini, but at that moment the best option was to shoot."

He certainly doesn't lack confidence, despite being such a young member of a very established squad, and his attitude is one of the qualities that Carlo Ancelotti has grown to love. The Italian said that risking his teammates' wrath by being selfish showed that he had courage to play at the highest level:

"He has balls! Endrick had courage. It was the last move of the game. He was convinced he'd score. He went for the most difficult solution, but it went well."

Endrick will hope that more chances fall his way following a decent start to life at the Sanitago Bernabeu which has seen him notch two goals in five appearances. Madrid's next game is against Espanyol on Saturday 21st September.