French superstar Kylian Mbappe was forced off the pitch with a broken nose on Monday night during France's 1-0 victory over Austria at Euro 2024.

Following a collision with Austria's Kevin Danso's shoulder, the World Cup winner began bleeding following the breaking of his nose.

The Real Madrid forward is now expected to miss France's next group-stage match versus the Netherlands, with it being unclear if he will feature again before the knockout stages.

There would be clear concerns for French fans as they would see their captain leave the pitch covered in blood and holding his face. They would then receive little reassurance following comments from former professional boxer Jero Garcia.

Jero Garcia Sends Warning to Kylian Mbappe After the Frenchman Broke His Nose

The former boxer broke his nose 15 times in his career

The Spanish fighter, who broke his nose a whopping 15 times, gave his thoughts on the Mbappe injury when speaking on El Partidazo de COPE - reported via the Daily Express.

"It's clear, it's a broken bone with deviation. It's complicated... His nose is going to be congested for a few days. The recovery is going to be complicated."

The former pro also explained that boxers would usually take "at least three weeks" before touching their nose following a break due to the pain they are suffering. When discussing the next steps for Mbappe, Garcia gave his thoughts on the recovery of the 25-year-old.

"Now, the mask and a good anti-inflammatory treatment... The first thing is to get the nose to go back in place. The more it gets inflamed, the worse it is going to be for you to breathe. It's going to be hard to breathe for a few days."

Speaking on whether or not Mbappe would require surgery, the 11-1 boxer stated: "When inflammation goes away, if you can breathe properly, it's all good. If not, then surgery is needed." He also stated that "Out of those 15 times I broke my nose, I fixed it myself twice".

However, the French Football Federation have confirmed that Mbappe will not require immediate surgery and a mask is being prepared so he can play in the rest of the tournament.

When Kylian Mbappe Will Return to the French Squad

France are due to play the Netherlands and Poland in their remaining group games

The president of the French Football Federation, Phillipe Diallo, has stated it is "a bit premature" to create a timeline for the return of Mbappe. However, it now seems unlikely that the forward will feature for France versus the Netherlands on Friday night.

It is unclear whether or not Mbappe will be available for their final group game versus Poland on June 25th. With the round of 16 beginning on June 29th, it is not unlikely that the French captain will also miss the first knockout stage due to his broken nose. However, not requiring surgery in the immediate aftermath of the injury is a positive sign for the French forward.

In terms of replacements for Kylian Mbappe, Oliver Giroud was the man to replace the captain following the injury. As well as this, Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani also made an appearance for 'Les Bleus' from the substitutes' bench. So it is likely one of the two will be among the starting 11 versus the Netherlands.