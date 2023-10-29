Highlights Kylian Mbappe's impressive form continues as he scores a brace to secure a 3-2 win for PSG against Brest in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe was back in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend as he scored a brace to steer his side to a 3-2 victory over Brest in Ligue 1. The forward's future at the French club has been a huge topic for conversation recently, with links to Real Madrid, but he's been as impressive as ever to start the campaign, with 10 goals in nine appearances so far.

PSG haven't had the strongest of starts, but he certainly has and that was on full display against Brest. After initially doubling his club's lead in the first half, he eventually won the game in the 88th minute, denying Brest a comeback after they'd pulled things back from 2-0 down to tie the score.

After the Ligue 1 champions were awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the match, Mbappe stepped up to the spot but had his effort saved by Marco Bizot in the home team's goal. The keeper parried the ball back into the path of the Frenchman, though, and he fired it past him on the rebound to give his team the victory. He took great pleasure in the moment too, taunting the Brest fans afterwards. Something that was met with criticism online.

Mbappe's behaviour was criticised on social media after the game

As Mbappe was subbed off shortly after his winner, he was met with jeers and whistles from the Brest fans and wasted no time responding. The forward gestured towards the crowd using his hands to remind them of the score. He then pointed to the PSG badge on his shirt as he left the pitch.

They were simply gestures, but it was enough to rile the fans up, and it was met with criticism online. French journalist Bertran Latour clearly wasn't a fan. He immediately took to social media after the display and criticised Mbappe's actions, claiming they weren't befitting of the captain of the France national team.

Speaking on X (formerly known as Twitter), he said: "A captain of the French team should not do that." It's safe to say, it didn't take long for the PSG superstar to reply, and he wasn't happy.

Mbappe hit back against the criticism

Mbappe wasn't happy with the criticism and quickly responded to Latour on social media. Quoting his post, he harkened back to the Brest fans treatment of his teammates and accused the journalist of never having played football. Playing football at such a competitive level, it's only natural that emotions would occasionally run high and this was one of those instances for Mbappe.

Speaking on X, he said: "Well of course and I should have even sang with them when they insulted my teammate. Some have really never set foot on a football field regardless of the level…"

There's been a lot of discourse in the past about whether players should respond to the abuse they receive on the pitch and whether doing so is unprofessional, but it's only human to react in the manner in which Mbappe did. If fans are prepared to hurl abuse at footballers, they should also be prepared to receive a reaction. Check out the table below to see how his season has gone so far.

Player 2023/24 appearances 2023/24 goals 2023/24 assists Kylian Mbappe 12 12 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.