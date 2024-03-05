Highlights Kylian Mbappe gave PSG the lead with a stunning solo goal in the Champions League against Real Sociedad.

Kylian Mbappe managed to rip the net with his wonderful solo goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Sociedad in the Champions League.

There has been plenty of talk about Mbappe and his future in Paris – or lack thereof – of late with the winger looking almost certain to join Real Madrid in the summer. That speculation has seen his game time limited of late with the star forward subbed off at 65 minutes and then at halftime during his last two Ligue 1 outings. Even so, Luis Enrique gave him the nod for this round of 16 clash and was duly repaid.

Having scored in the first leg – a 2-0 victory at home, with Bradley Barcola also getting his name on the score sheet – Mbappe then opened the scoring with a fine solo strike in Spain. Twisting and turning in the box, he found the space to then bend in a brilliantly curled effort after just 15 minutes.

Mbappe Goal Breaks the Net

Now up to 45 goals in 69 Champions League games

It was a superb goal and was hit with enough power to actually rip the back of the net. No wonder Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel didn't even bother diving.

That makes it 45 goals and 26 assists in 69 Champions League games for the Frenchman. And his latest strike surely puts PSG into the next round of the competition as they now take a 3-0 lead.

