Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe scored one of the strangest goals of the 2022-23 season against Lorient.

The world-class forward capitalised on an awful piece of goalkeeping by Yvon Mvogo to put PSG back on level terms at the Parc des Princes.

Enzo Le Fee had given Lorient a surprise lead against the Ligue 1 leaders in the 15th minute, but the hosts hit back in the 29th minute thanks to Mbappe’s bizarre equaliser.

The 24-year-old walked calmly alongside Mvogo, who inexplicably dropped the ball at his feet.

After spotting the ball from the corner of his eye Mbappe suddenly pounced, turning rapidly before slotting the ball into the empty net.

Video: Mbappe’s strange goal vs Lorient

Watch the bizarre goal here:

What on earth was the ‘keeper thinking?

Mvogo appeared to presume that Mbappe was walking away and out of the game when he was anything but.

Lorient’s players appealed to Jerome Brisard to disallow the goal but the referee allowed it to stand. He hadn’t stopped play after Mvogo had initially gathered the ball.

BT Sport were broadcasting the match. Their commentator said: “That is one of the strangest and most ludicrous goals you’ll see a side concede.”

Yongwa puts Lorient back in front

However, Lorient restored their one-goal advantage before half-time when Darlin Yongwa tapped home from close range.