Kylian Mbappe crashed in his first-ever goal as Real Madrid's number nine during Los Blancos' Super Cup triumph against Serie A outfit Atalanta. The Frenchman completed his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2024 after a long-running saga.

Federico Valverde had put the Spanish giants in front after superb work from Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr down the left flank. The Uruguayan midfielder just had to tap the ball into an empty net as the opposing goalkeeper was taken out of the equation.

Mbappe, who joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the transfer window, then doubled Carlo Ancelotti's men's advantage shortly after.

Kylian Mbappe's First Real Madrid Goal

It was never going to be long before the French talisman found the back of the net in the famous white shirt. Some more strong play from Bellingham on the left-hand side of the penalty area saw the Englishman pick out the run of his new colleague with a perfectly executed pass into the box.

Mbappe raced onto the ball and thumped an unstoppable effort into the top corner of the net. The movement and speed at which the 25-year-old read the situation were brilliant to see and evidence that it could be yet another fruitful campaign for the Champions League holders.

