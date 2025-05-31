Kylian Mbappe has issued a statement on social media after his former club Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League final on Saturday night. The French club thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to lift the iconic trophy for the first time in their history and their ex-talisman couldn't resist sharing a message about the result.

In what many expected to be a tightly contested and close final, PSG ran riot over Simone Inzaghi's men. Desire Doue scored a brace, Achraf Hakimi bagged against his old team and both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu got in on the action as the Ligue 1 champions brushed past Inter with ease.

It was an emphatic way to win their first ever Champions League trophy and it comes less than a year after they lost their star player in Mbappe. The Frenchman had spent six years in Paris and was their best player throughout his entire run. Towards the end of last season, though, he revealed he would be leaving and joining Real Madrid when his contract expired that summer.

He then moved to Spain for free and many expected PSG to struggle in his absence. Instead, Luis Enrique showed why he's one of the best managers in the world. They've gone from strength to strength and the Champions League triumph capped off an incredible treble-winning campaign for the Li