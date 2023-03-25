Kylian Mbappe was at his brilliant best as France demolished Netherlands on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old was named France captain in midweek and he produced a special display in his first match with the armband.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upemcano gave Les Bleus a two goal lead inside eight minutes.

Mbappe finished off a superb team-goal to make it 3-0 to his side 13 minutes later.

He went on to put gloss on the scoreline as he bagged his second of the game and France's fourth just before stoppage-time.

Kylian Mbappe's brilliant second goal in France 4-0 Netherlands

Mbappe's second goal of the game was very special.

The PSG forward won possession after a loose pass just inside his own half and immediately drove towards Netherlands' goal.

He sent Daley Blind flying at the edge of the box as he feigned to shoot, before toying with Jurrien Timber.

Mbappe then decided to have a crack at goal and his fierce strike went through Timber's legs and nestled into the corner of the net.

It was a wonderful goal and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe's brilliant second goal in France 4-0 Netherlands

We are running out of superlatives for Mbappe.

He made some of Europe's best defenders look very silly in France's win against Netherlands.

Mbappe speaks to the media after France 4-0 Netherlands

Mbappe was very pleased after France got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to the perfect start.

"We prepared all week with a view to not disappoint our fans", Mbappe told TF1 after the game, per the Daily Mail.

"We wanted to follow in our footsteps from the World Cup, aside from the final. We're very happy. It's a good first step, but there's all to play for in the group.'

"I continued to do my job, help the team and be decisive. I'm trying to bring more of the team with me. It worked today, but it's only a start."

Mbappe and France will next be in action on Monday March 27 when they travel to Ireland.