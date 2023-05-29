PSG star Kylian Mbappe showed his class after a wayward warm-up shot hit a female football fan in the face.

Mbappe was preparing for his side’s match against Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau.

The match ended 1-1, but a draw was enough to secure PSG a ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 seasons.

Mbappe created the match’s opening goal for Lionel Messi, but it wasn’t just his on-pitch performance that was praised in the aftermath.

The 24-year-old was also applauded for his behaviour after hitting the fan in the face with a ball.

Kylian Mbappe looks after female fan hit in face with ball

The young fan was struck in the face with Mbappe’s wayward shot during warm-up, causing her nose to bleed.

The football star made his way into the crowd to check on her, before helping security escort her down to the touchline, so she could receive medical treatment. He then stayed with her to ensure she was alright.

Mbappe later returned to check on the fan, giving her a hug and a shirt before he jogged back to join his team.

Check out the superstar’s classy behaviour in the videos below.

Will Kylian Mbappe be playing for PSG next season?

Despite speculation around Mbappe’s future at PSG, the French icon has confirmed he will be at the club next season.

"I'm calm,” he said when asked about his plans, as reported by The Mirror. “I'm very happy. I'm here. I'm making the most of it.

"I'm the best player. That's the most important thing. I have a contract. I have next year, I will be there, I'm very happy."

Messi looks to be departing PSG, however. It is rumoured he could be heading back to Barcelona, or following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

It certainly looks as if Messi is unhappy at PSG, even refusing to applaud the fans with his teammates after the draw against Strasbourg.