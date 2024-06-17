Highlights France's Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during their Euro 2024 opener against Austria.

Mbappe attempted to waste time before his substitution, which infuriated Roy Keane after the game.

France defeated Austria 1-0 despite a stubborn performance from Ralf Rangnick's side.

France's talisman Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during his side's Euro 2024 opener against Austria, casting doubt as to what the forward's availability will be for the remainder of the tournament.

In the latter stages of a tightly fought contest between Ralf Rangnick's and Didier Deschamps' men, Mbappe went up for a header when he inadvertently collided with Austrian defender Kevin Danso and fell to a heap on the floor.

As medical attention came to the 25-year-old's aid, it became apparent that the the striker appeared to have a broken nose with blood pouring down his face. This led to him being replaced by Olivier Giroud as France looked to grind the game out.

Roy Keane Criticises Mbappe

The French international appeared to waste time before his substitution

Despite the severity of Mbappe's injury, it didn't stop the French captain from attempting some gamesmanship in order to waste more time at the end of the fixture.

Whilst being ushered off the pitch by medical staff, the newest galactico re-entered the field of play and sat down on the sidelines, forcing play to be stopped so that France would not have to continue with ten-men before the substitution was made. It appeared as though the striker may have been told to do this by some of the French coaching staff, but it left the Austrian cohort irate as it prevented them from taking advantage of a weakened Les Bleus.

Mbappe was subsequently booked for his actions, but even worse, found himself on the wrong side of Roy Keane's wrath. The Irishman, one of the hardest players in Premier League history, told ITV that the decision to walk back onto the pitch was out of order and claimed he deserved his caution. Keane stated:

"He get's an injury. Obviously it's frustrating. Then he's gone back on the pitch, trying to stop the play. But he's gone on to sit on the pitch. I don't like to see this. "It's out of order. Listen, he might've been instructed by the manager to go back. He's obviously had treatment, he's come up. To go back on and sit on the pitch. He deserved that yellow card. I don't like to see it."

France Overcome Stubborn Austria

The World Cup runners-up made hard work of their 1-0 win

Following a disappointing campaign last time out, Didier Deschamps' side would've been keen to get off to the best possible side in their Euro 2024 opener. Austria provided stiff opposition for the French, with the likes of Marcel Sabitzer impressing in a free-role.

Ralf Rangnick's side could've taken the lead, but a stumble from Christoph Baumgartner allowed Mike Maignan to make an important save. Two minutes later, Austria were punished as Maximilian Wober converted into his own net from an Mbappe cross.

The French captain himself should've doubled France's lead but missed a glorious one on one chance. In the end though, Les Bleus held on to bring them level with Netherlands on three points in Group D.