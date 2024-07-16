Highlights Kylian Mbappe will have to follow a 'Cristiano Ronaldo plan' for fitness when he joins Real Madrid.

The club's fitness expert Antonio Pintus has been tasked with preparing Mbappe for the upcoming season after a difficult Euro 2024.

Mbappe will be presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday afternoon.

Kylian Mbappe is set to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player, but the Frenchman won't be given much time to enjoy his summer holidays following Euro 2024. According to Dirario AS, Los Blancos plan on placing the forward on a strict 'Cristiano Ronaldo plan' to get him in similar shape to the Portuguese star.

Mbappe signed a five-year deal with Madrid earlier in the summer before heading off for this year's European Championships with France after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, completing a move which felt like it had been making for years. Having come close to joining the 36-time La Liga champions in 2022, he opted to renew his contract in France after being offered much improved terms, but there was no such U-turn this time around.

The 25-year-old will be unveiled as a Madrid player on Tuesday, with him set to receive a rapturous reception from home supporters. But work will then begin in earnest as they aim to have him fit and firing for the 2024/25 campaign.

Antonio Pintus to Get Mbappe Ready

Madrid aiming to rediscover the Frenchman's best form

According to AS, Carlo Ancelotti and his backroom staff are aiming to help Mbappe get back to his best after a difficult summer with France. Les Bleus' hopes of silverware took a significant hit after their star player was forced to wear a mask due to a broken nose, with just one goal and two assists falling his way subsequently.

To get him back up to speed, Madrid have got the club's fitness expert, Antonio Pintus, working on a special plan for Mbappe, which has earned comparisons to what Cristiano Ronaldo does to stay in shape. Their expert, nicknamed the 'Sergeant' for his brutal regimes for players, has worked at several top European clubs over the years, including Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Although Ronaldo has not always worked alongside Pintus, his physique transformed during his years at Madrid. According to The Sun, his strict diet of swordfish, chicken and frequent naps have helped maintain his fitness even at 39-years-old. Mbappe could, therefore, be subjected to a similar day-to-day pattern in pre-season.

Pintus has been given the objective of making sure that Mbappe is ready for Madrid's first major challenge of the season - the European Super Cup. Los Blancos are set to play Europa League winners Atalanta in August for the honour, and Mbappe could have a big say on who walks away the victor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe clocked the fastest top speed at Euro 2024, reaching 35.5 km/h.

Inside Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation

Sold out crowd prepared to welcome him to the club

Mbappe is arguably one of Madrid's biggest signings since Ronaldo arrived in Spain, so they are pulling out all the stops as they prepare to welcome their newest modern-day 'Galactico'. The Bernabeu is being readied for his presentation, where it's been estimated that a sold out crowd of 80,000 supporters will be present to welcome him.

It will be the first opportunity that fans will have to see Mbappe wearing his new number nine shirt, and it's expected that a few club legends such as Zinedine Zidane will also be at the presentation. Madrid are also preparing to welcome Brazilian wonderkid Endrick to the club this summer, although reports suggest his presentation will be some time after Mbappe's on July 26th.