The terms of Mbappe's departure are yet to be fully agreed, but he will discuss his future once they are finalised.

PSG is estimated to save around €200m per year once Mbappe departs and will shift their focus to their youth and collective squad.

Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, per The Athletic and David Ornstein. The French striker has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Reports had previously emerged that Mbappe had chosen to join Madrid in the summer. Los Blancos have pursued the 25-year-old for years now, and came close to signing him in 2021 before Mbappe penned a contract extension at PSG.

However, it seems as though the La Liga side will have the chance to sign Mbappe as a free agent, with PSG's star player now reportedly informing the club that he intends to leave in the summer of 2024. Per The Athletic, terms are yet to be fully agreed on his departure, and an official announcement will be made once the terms are finalised in the coming months.

PSG looking to transition away from 'Galacticos' era

Club focusing on youth and wider squad

It is estimated that PSG will save around €200m per year once Mbappe departs, with them finally able to shift his huge salary off their books. He is one of the highest-earners in European football and his sale opens up a lot of options.

However, per The Athletic, PSG are now looking to focus on their youth products and the collective squad, marking a shift from their 'Galacticos' era which saw Mbappe line up with the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Both Messi and Neymar left Paris in 2023, and Mbappe's departure this summer marks the end of that chapter.

The club are likely to replace him with younger talented players with less star power. In the summer of 2023, Randal Kolo Muani, Manuel Ugarte and Ousmane Dembele all arrived at the club, and a similar model will likely be followed in 2024. Jason Burt of The Telegraph writes that one potential replacement for Mbappe could be Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Mbappe

Spanish side confident over a deal being struck

As previously mentioned, Real Madrid appears to be the likely destination for Mbappe. Talks over a deal so far, however, have not been plain sailing.

Reports had emerged in January that Mbappe was exploring a possible move to the Premier League after being left unimpressed with Real Madrid's attempts to sign him. There were even stories that Mbappe had been offered a 'never-seen-before' contract by PSG in an attempt to keep him at the club.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Madrid and club president, Florentino Perez, are continuing to work on the deal, with 'total confidence' that they will get it done.

Should Mbappe join Real Madrid, he will join a squad already full of stars such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and many others. His arrival would make them favourites for both domestic and European honours from the start of the season, with few defences in world football able to stop an attack as incredible as Madrid's hypothetical frontline.