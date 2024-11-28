Kylian Mbappe’s life since joining Real Madrid in the summer has been tough and eagle-eyed fans have spotted a worrying interaction in the tunnel between the forward and his teammate, Jude Bellingham, during half-time of their contest with Liverpool.

It was a Champions League night to forget for Carlo Ancelotti and his men on Wednesday with them falling on Liverpool’s sword in a ponderous 2-0 defeat – one that now puts them 24th in the overall Europe top table standings.

Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo ultimately sealed Los Blancos’ fate on the night – but for Mbappe, one of the best footballers in the world, his woes in front of goal continued with him failing to convert from the spot in the 61st minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe has scored the most goals in World Cup final history (four) – just ahead of England’s Geoff Hurst (three).

With the score poised perfectly at 0-0 and both teams eager to get three points on the board, the Spanish juggernauts were waiting eagerly inside the Anfield tunnel at half-time with Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Mbappe and Bellingham all present.

The aforementioned Mbappe, an 86-cap France international, seemingly tapped Bellingham on the shoulder to provide some sort of tactical direction but was blissfully ignored as the latter, instead, decided to speak to Rudiger and Brahim Diaz.

Fans, who were watching TNT Sports’ broadcast from the comfort of their own home, spotted the incident between the two Real Madrid superstars – and are now feeling sorry for the summer addition, who has recorded nine goals and two assists in 18 outings since arriving in the Spanish capital.

One fan suggested that, irrespective of whether you like the Frenchman or not, it was a sad video to watch: "Whether you like Mbappe or not, the video really hurts, he looks so lost."

"This is sad, man." another stated as one fan picked up on how he looked ‘mentally destroyed’ after his tough start to proceedings at his new employers: "He is mentally destroyed."

"This is depressing to watch, even Jude ignored him when Mbappe was speaking directly to him. the pressure in the dressing room as well must be so high too, all of our players look stressed out in this."

Another suggested that he is underperforming thanks to the mountainous pressure that has been on his shoulders since joining. Insisting that people need to ‘cut him some slack’ as he finds his feet under Ancelotti and his entourage, they wrote: "This is so hard to watch. I really want him to succeed, he’s obviously under so much pressure. People need to cut him some slack," the fan continued. "This is just devastating."