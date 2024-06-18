Highlights Kylian Mbappe has posted on X (formerly Twitter) after breaking his nose against Austria.

The French captain aims to be back for the team's next game against the Netherlands despite the injury.

Mbappe will wear a mask in order to continue playing at the tournament in Germany, but will not require immediate surgery.

It's been confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will not require an operation after the France superstar suffered a broken nose during his national team's opening Euro 2024 win against Austria.

Les Bleus came away with a hard-fought win against tricky opposition, but the result was marred by a gruesome injury suffered by their talisman. In the immediate aftermath, French manager Didier Deschamps claimed that the new Real Madrid signing wasn't doing well, casting doubt on his future at the tournament.

"We need to check it out but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us," Deschamps told reporters after the match, per BBC Sport. "He didn't get off lightly."

However, it appears as though the injury will not prevent Mbappe from continuing at the tournament, with the player himself even making a light-hearted comment on X (formerly Twitter): "Any ideas for masks?". Check out the tweet below:

Mbappe Avoids Operation

The forward will wear a mask in future games

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the French Football association confirmed that the 25-year-old had joined up with the rest of the squad following medical checks and will continue his recovery without undergoing surgery. It was also revealed that the France captain would receive a custom-made mask in the hope of playing the rest of the tournament with the injury:

"Kylian Mbappé returns to the base camp of the French national team. "Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf. The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture. "Mbappé will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. "A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment."

This has been further corroborated by French journalist Julien Laurens, who stated that Mbappe was released from hospital at 1am and aims to be back in time for his team's second group game against the Netherlands on Friday, June 21.

Roy Keane Slams Mbappe Following Injury

The French captain received a yellow card whilst being substituted

Despite the horrific nature of the facial injury that he suffered, the newest Galactico was still able to draw the ire of Roy Keane for his gamesmanship whilst being substituted.

Having already received treatment on the pitch, Mbappe was ushered to the sidelines by medical staff only to walk back onto the pitch and sit down. This prevented the game from continuing and allowed France to make the required change without going down to 10 men.

Understandably, this left Austria boss Ralf Rangnick and his players furious. Manchester United legend Keane believes that Mbappe deserved the yellow card that he would go on to receive, commenting:

"It's out of order. Listen, he might've been instructed by the manager to go back. He's obviously had treatment, he's come up. To go back on and sit on the pitch. He deserved that yellow card. I don't like to see it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe will receive a one game suspension if he is given another yellow card before the quarter-finals.