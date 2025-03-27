Mikel Arteta and Arsenal could be handed a big boost ahead of the Gunners' Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men reached the final eight of the competition with a penalty shootout win over city rivals Atletico, but UEFA have now launched an investigation into Los Blancos' players' conduct during that match.

According to the Standard, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Antonio Rudiger are all in danger of missing at least the first leg of the tie against the Premier League side. The Spanish giants first travel to north London before hosting the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A subsequent ban could see one or multiple players miss the trip to England, and potentially the return tie in Madrid. There is no guarantee of such action being taken at this stage, but UEFA's investigation is ongoing.

Real Madrid Could Lose Key Players For Arsenal Trip

Mbappe and Vinicius Jr among those under investigation

The reason stated for the investigation is said to be 'indecent conduct' during the heated encounter with their fierce rivals at the Metropolitano Stadium in March. It has been reported that authorities are looking into how four Real Madrid players - including Mbappe and Vinicius Jr - celebrated the dramatic win.

UEFA have appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to look into the alleged 'indecent' behavior. The other players involved are reported to be centre-back Rudiger and midfielder Dani Ceballos.