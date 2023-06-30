Kylian Mbappe is currently the world’s fastest footballer - but how would he fare in a 100m race against the legendary Usain Bolt?

A study from October 2022 (per The Sun) found that Mbappe was the world’s fastest player, clocking a top speed of 10.6 metres per second.

This reportedly equates to around 22.4mph. Pretty speedy, right?

But does this mean he could give Bolt, the fastest man in history, a run for his money in a 100m sprint?

Well, a fascinating 3D simulation has been uploaded to YouTube by Speed Showdown.

The same YouTube channel also showed how ridiculous it would look if Bolt raced an ‘average human’ over 100m.

Kylian Mbappe vs Usain Bolt: Who would win 100m race?

However, Mbappe is far from your average human - so would the Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar stand a better chance against the Jamaican icon?

Let’s check out the footage:

Mbappe gets off to a good start but it doesn’t take long before Bolt, who set the current 100m world record with a lightning-quick time of 9.58 seconds in Berlin in 2009, begins to motor away.

Bolt opens up an increasingly large gap before crossing the finish line with his record-breaking time.

Mbappe then comes through and finishes in (a still impressive) 10.9 seconds.

Not bad but *much* slower (in 100m terms) compared to Bolt, who reached a blistering top speed of 27.8mph.

One viewer wrote in the YouTube comments: “You honestly need to be superhuman to beat Bolt!”

Another said: “Well 10.9 is pretty fast tbh considering how he's training to play 90 mins.”

Some are doubtful that Mbappe really could achieve a sub-11-second time, pointing out that the World Cup winner has never trained to perfect his form and technique when it comes specifically to sprinting.

But another viewer was more confident: “If Mbappé is preparing himself seriously for a 100m during a few months I think he could do a 10.3 second for 100m.”

It’s safe to say we’d all love to see him try.