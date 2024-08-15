Kylian Mbappe has finally made his debut for Real Madrid, playing in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta and he didn't disappoint fans tuning in to see him. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos this summer, putting an end to years of speculation and rumours about a move to Spain. Having joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Mbappe spent seven years with the Ligue 1 side and dominated French football in the process.

From the ages of 18-25, he was PSG's talisman and led them to multiple league titles. He couldn't quite grasp Champions League success, though, and in early 2024, he announced his intention to leave the club and join Madrid once his contract expired this summer. Excitement then began to amp up about the notion of Mbappe playing in the iconic Madrid shirt and with players like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Well, the wait is now over as he featured during the club's 2-0 victory over Atalanta to secure the UEFA Super Cup and his highlights have surfaced online.

Mbappe Had an Impressive Debut

He looked lively throughout and got on the scoresheet

As far as first impressions go, Mbappe got off to a solid start at Madrid. He had a fine performance throughout the final against Atalanta and even got on the scoresheet when he hit the back of the net for Los Blancos' second and final goal of the contest. He looked lively from the offset, tormenting the opposition defenders and highlights of his outing have surfaced on social media.

If fans weren't already excited about the prospect of seeing Mbappe playing for Madrid, they will be after his performance on his debut. The Frenchman was often left to drag PSG over the line on his own at times, but that shouldn't be the case in Spain. He's not only joining Madrid, but he's joining one of the most impressive Los Blancos teams in recent history.

Mbappe Has Joined a Very Impressive Team

He's the latest star to move to Los Blancos

While Mbappe's move to Madrid was enough to get fans of the club excited, adding him to a squad already filled with world class talent should have the rest of the world worried. Last year, the Spaniards won a La Liga title as well as the Champions League. Bellingham joined last summer and thrived at the Bernabeu. He's far from the only world-class player on the books too, with Vinicius Jr, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga all also considered elite.

Having already dominated European football last time out, adding Mbappe to that side should only make Madrid better and it's hard to imagine any other team on earth right now being able to compete with them.