Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show once again for France as he scored a brace to see off the Netherlands in European Championship qualifying action. The Paris Saint-Germain star also caught the attention of fans for his reaction to an opponent's reaction to his challenge towards the end of the first half.

France find themselves at the top of Group B after winning all of their six games to this point with their 2-1 win on Friday night leaving the Netherlands three points behind second-placed Greece with an inferior goal difference. This victory actually saw the French side seal their qualification for the tournament that will be held in Germany during the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old forward opened the scoring only seven minutes into the encounter at the Amsterdam Arena as he connected with a Jonathan Clauss cross to volley home from close range. Mbappe's true quality shone through early into the second-half of the match as he played a sharp one-two with Adrien Rabiot before unleashing a fierce curling effort into the top corner.

Quilindschy Hartman pulled one back for the hosts, but this was ultimately a consolation goal in the end as the Dutch face an uphill battle to break into second place in their qualification group.

Mbappe may have run the show, but supporters have noticed another brilliant moment from the striker during the game against the Netherlands.

Kylian Mbappe doesn't approve of 'diving'

In the closing stages of the first period - with France leading 1-0 - Mbappe was attempting to help his side out defensively when Denzel Dumfries was judged to have been fouled by the PSG talisman on the right-flank. Replays showed that there was absolutely no contact and the right-back had rather bought the foul.

In disbelief at the decision to penalise him, Mbappe took it upon himself to show the referee his own interpretation of events. Throwing himself forward in dramatic fashion, it was clear he did not appreciate the actions of Dumfries. Following his first class acting skills, Mbappe wasn't shy about giving the official his thoughts on the call.

Ultimately, the forward was the one to have the last laugh with the two brilliantly taken goals he bagged while sealing his nation's qualification for Euro 2024.

Watch: Kylian Mbappe mocks opponent for diving

What next for Mbappe and France?

A friendly match against Scotland looms on the horizon for the French side, meaning some of the rotation players could get a run out. This could also be the case when the next international break rolls around due to their early qualification. Greece and Gibraltar are the final two opponents to face as they aim to achieve a 100% record in Group B.

Didier Deschamps aims to win his second major tournament with France following tasting World Cup success in 2018, with losses in the final of both the 2016 Euro's and 2022 World Cup being near misses. The nation haven't got their hands on the European Championship for more than two decades as they won the 2000 version of the tournament with a 2-1 final win over Italy.

