Kylian Mbappe has finally agreed to become a Real Madrid player after a deal was formally announced by Los Blancos last week. It put to bed months of speculation about the Frenchman's future after he had publicly revealed his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Moving to Spain, Mbappe is joining one of the biggest clubs in the world, but will reportedly be earning a significantly less amount of money than he did in France with the Ligue 1 champions. In fact, in comparison to the entire Madrid squad, there are a handful of stars who will be taking more home every week than he will.

It's not all bad, though, as a video has surfaced on social media showcasing Mbappe's brand-new room at Real Madrid's training ground and it's got to be seen to be believed.

Mbappe's New Room is State of the Art

It gives 5* hotels a run for their money

Real Madrid are undoubtedly one of the biggest football teams on the planet. Playing for the club raises the stature of any player and while they are thrust into a bigger spotlight than ever before, they are apparently treated like kings in the process as the recent video showcasing Mbappe's new room would suggest. The clip took fans on a tour of his brand-new chambers at the club's training facilities and it quickly went viral due to how incredible it all looked.

From a modern front lounge, to a spacious bedroom in the back, the whole set-up is very impressive. The Real Madrid logo is splashed across a window next to the bed and there is an en-suite bathroom that wouldn't look out of place in some of the finest hotels around. With a huge shower and bathtub, Mbappe will have plenty of options. The icing on the cake is the balcony that overlooks some greenery at the back.

Mbappe's Move to Madrid is Huge

He's joining a star-studded squad

While Mbappe is generally regarded as one of the best players in the world, he's never really had too much success outside of Ligue 1 with PSG. The French side failed to ever get over the hump in the Champions League with the forward, but considering their track record in the tournament, he shouldn't have that problem at Real Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe played 308 times for PSG, scoring 256 goals and creating 108 assists

Los Blancos are actually coming off of their record-extending 15th Champions League triumph, and with the World Cup winner joining up with the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, they'll likely be considered the favourites to go all the way again next year. His transfer means an incredible team somehow got even better and on paper, there are few sides in all of football that can match up with this new Real Madrid squad.

