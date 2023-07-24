The Saudi Pro League has seen an influx of big-name players ever since Cristiano Ronaldo chose to make the move to Al-Nassr.

Now, could one of the biggest names be on his way to Saudi Arabia this summer?

Well, Al-Hilal have today made a staggering offer for want-away PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, and the offer is genuinely insane.

Kylian Mbappe contract offer from Saudi Arabia

The breakdown of the eye-watering contract offer that is on the table for the Frenchman is as follows:

€700m per year

€58.33m per month

€1.9m a day

€79,900 an hour

€1,332 a minute

€22 per second

That breakdown of costs is on top of the €300m offer Al-Hilal have made to PSG for the striker.

Reports suggest the Saudi side have offered just a one-year deal, allowing the Frenchman to join Real Madrid for free next summer.

PSG are understandably frustrated with Mbappe and how this has played out. The club believe he already has an agreement with Real Madrid for next summer, which would see PSG receive absolutely nothing for their star player, as his contract with the club runs until the end of next season.

The emergence of the Saudi Pro League

Saudi clubs have already thrown massive amounts of money at players, but the offer for Mbappe trumps the lot.

It is a gargantuan offer, especially for one year. Should this move happen, it will make football authorities more worried about the future of the sport. It is not a player at the end of their career looking for a last hurrah. Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and still only 24 years old. It will change the landscape of football forever. That is how big this deal is both in a monetary sense and the wider impacts of the transfer.

It could see the end of FFP (Financial Fair Play) in Europe to allow clubs to compete with the Saudi league, or it could go the other way. It could lead to more stringent laws to prevent clubs dealing with teams in the Saudi Pro League.

The emergence of the Saudi Pro League has shocked the world of football. Many thought it could go the way of the Chinese Super League, emerge with a bang and disappear rather quickly.

Whether people like it or not, the Saudi Pro League is here to stay and with PIF at the forefront of it all, there's a real danger of clubs in Europe getting priced out of more and more transfers.

It is a frightening sign when players in their prime are heading over to Saudi Arabia. Football has been about money for a long time, though, this takes it to a new level.

It is not the bigger clubs that will suffer as a result either. The authorities will ensure they are well looked after. It is the knock on effect this will have on lower league clubs across the world that makes it all the more troubling.

How does Mbappe's contract offer compare to Cristiano Ronaldo's?

To put the offer for Mbappe into perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract breakdown is as follows:

$17.75m per month

$4.43m a week

$633,928 a day

$24,413 an hour

$406.88 per minute

$6.78 per second

Mbappe would become the highest-paid player in the world, and by some margin.

Talks are yet to have taken place on the player's side. However, with Mbappe desperate for a move, this deal could suit all parties. The player gets to move, and PSG receive a hefty fee.