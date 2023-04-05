Romelu Lukaku was racially abused by Juventus fans on Tuesday evening during the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Juan Cuadrado had put the hosts ahead late on, although a stoppage time penalty from Lukaku left everything still to play for in the second leg. After he scored, Lukaku shushed the home fans and received a second yellow card. The match then descended into chaos as Cuadrado punched Samir Handanovic, with both men receiving their matching orders for violent conduct after a scuffle.

However, he will likely feel more than happy with his decision given the abhorrent abuse he received during the game.

Romelu Lukaku racially abused by Juventus fans

After the game, Lukaku took to his social media to share a statement on the barbaric abuse received, writing: “I hope the league really take action for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone. Thank you for the supportive messages. F**k racism.”

A strong message which hopefully leads to real change this time in the country, and hopefully globally. Kylian Mbappe was also shocked by the events in Italy, taking to his own Instagram to share Lukaku’s post.

He added his own caption to his story, writing: “2023 and still the same problems. But we’re not going to let you. All against racism.”

Inter Milan release a statement after Romelu Lukaku is racially abused

The players weren’t the only ones making a statement, showing their commitment to ending racism, proving it has no place in football. Inter Milan themselves also had their own say, releasing the following: “We are brothers and sisters of the world. Since 9 March 1908 this has been our story. We want to firmly reiterate that we stand united against racism and all forms of discrimination.

“Football and sport must not only be a place for emotion but also for clear and shared values, and what we saw last night in the final minutes of the Juventus vs Inter Coppa Italia semi-final in Turin has no place in our sport. This is why we reiterate our support, affection and solidarity to Romelu Lukaku, just as the world of football is doing from all over since the incident. Stay strong Rom, we stand with you!"

Both sides will meet again at the end of the month on April 26 for the second leg of their semi-final showdown.