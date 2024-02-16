Highlights Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG in the summer, with Real Madrid as his leading suitor.

PSG offered Mbappe a contract worth €70m per year, while Real Madrid offered a lower salary but other incentives and bonuses.

Unlike PSG, Real Madrid has not given Mbappe permission to play in the Olympics, but he could enter free agency to resolve his future later in the transfer window.

The news sent shock waves through football as The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe would be leaving the Ligue 1 powerhouse in the summer when his contract expires and 90min have revealed what both PSG and Real Madrid - his leading suitors - had offered him to, respectively, stay or depart.

Previous reports suggested that his mind had already been made up about choosing to join Real Madrid at the end of the current season. The Spanish giants have been gunning for his signature for some time now and came whiskers away from landing a deal in 2021 before he prolonged his stay in the French capital.

Mbappe’s current employers are attempting to freshen up their squad with an abundance of youth given the copious amount of money saved from his departure - €200m, to be precise. Given he is Ligue 1's - and one of football’s - highest earners, cutting ties with him will give Luis Enrique and his team much more wiggle room in the transfer market.

Paris Saint-Germain’s offer to Mbappe

Marcus Rashford and Victor Osimhen are lined up as potential replacements

As time went by, the club believed that their chances of keeping ahold of the 25-year-old were growing thinner and thinner – and, as such, were keeping tabs on the likes of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Victor Osimhen of Napoli and promising AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as potential successors.

However, despite having a slight contingency plan in place, they were aware of Mbappe’s mind to change at the very last second, and so they held onto hope until the very last embers of the saga, with PSG very keen to enter the 2024/25 season with the former Monaco man leading their line.

Per 90min, PSG's offer to Mbappe is worth €70m-per-year. After having his €80m loyalty bonus renounced in the summer after he declined to trigger the one-year extension on his deal, despite providing PSG with a legally binding guarantee they wouldn't lose out financially if is to depart on a free, the club would have re-instate that back into his contract. As well as financial gain for Mbappe, the Parc des Princes outfit had given the forward the green light to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics with France should he wish to.

This is despite the tournament – potentially – lasting from late July to midway through August. That two-to-three-week period away from the training ground, combined with Euro 2024 also happening this summer, Mbappe would miss club proceedings for almost a three-month period when factoring in: pre-tournament preparation, the games themselves and periods of rest (both pre- and post) for both events.

Real Madrid offer to Mbappe

The club would not allow him to play at the Olympics this summer

In financial terms, Madrid’s raw offer to the Frenchman is – by some stretch – lower than that of their Ligue 1 counterparts. The terms are believed to be similar to the numbers from their bid back in 2022 - a yearly salary worth no more than €30m plus a €130m signing-on bonus. What Madrid believe they can offer over PSG, however, is other incentives and contractual bonuses, all while an array of further commercial opportunities would be on the table for the France international given the magnitude of the club on a global scale.

While – from the outset – their offer will not be as financially powerful as PSG’s, it could become more lucrative in the future due to the poster boy nature of Mbappe and the size and stature of the Santiago Bernabeu club.

Unlike PSG, though, the Madrid-based outfit have not given him approval to represent his nation at the Olympics at the time of writing. That said, he could enter free agency by allowing his contract at PSG to run down, giving him free rein to play at the Olympics, with the mindset that his future would be resolved later on in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos were under the assumption that Mbappe was theirs back in 2022 after a long, drawn-out saga before he rubber-stamped a new deal with his current employers. Therefore, Carlo Ancelotti and his entourage are not getting ahead of themselves, despite Madrid seeming like his most probable destination.