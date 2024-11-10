Fans think they spotted frustration from Kylian Mbappe after the Real Madrid star appeared to not celebrate Vinicius Junior's hat-trick goal during their game against Osasuna.

After back to back home defeats, pressure was mounting on Carlo Ancelotti, a disastrous 4-0 defeat by rivals Barcelona was followed by a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League, but his side bounced back tremendously with a 4-0 win on Saturday. Jude Bellingham grabbed his first goal of the season, as Vinicius began his pursuit of the Ballon d'Or, after losing out to Rodri in 2024, in stunning style.

Despite the positive result, Mbappe's actions after Vinicius' third goal has become a talking point on social media. After he notched his third of the afternoon, with the Frenchman standing right beside him, Mbappe didn't seem to react, and eventually walked over to celebrate with his teammate. The result was already wrapped up at the time, so it may be understandable for Mbappe to demonstrate a slightly less emotional reaction, but fans had a different view on what it meant.

One wrote: "Mbappe wanted the pass to reach him not Vinicius." Another claimed: "He wanted to score that one." While another stated: "He is hating it. He went there to be the main man. Now he is not even noticed. He could’ve been benched today and no one would notice his absence."

Struggles for Mbappe and Madrid

Mbappe hasn't had the ideal start to life at Real Madrid

Mbappe has scored just three goals from open-play in La Liga since his move to Madrid, so his frustrations can be understood. Six total league goals, which included three penalties, sees the Frenchman fifth on the La Liga scoring chart, already eight behind Robert Lewandowski, as Mbappe looks to justify the incredible hype which has surrounded him.

Real Madrid find themselves six points behind rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga, and their afternoon was marred by what looked a serious knee injury for defender Eder Militao. The Brazilian injured his ACL in August 2023, and it is feared he may have done the same again. Is there trouble in paradise at Real Madrid?