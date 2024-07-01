Highlights Kylian Mbappe was shocked to hear England were losing to Slovakia with five minutes remaining in their game.

The French star asked about the match during a press conference and couldn't hide his shock when he heard the Three Lions were trailing.

England turned things around through a very late goal from Jude Bellingham and an extra time header from Harry Kane to progress to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappe couldn't believe his ears when he found out England were losing to Slovakia in their round of 16 Euro 2024 match with just five minutes to go on Sunday afternoon. The Three Lions were trailing 1-0 after Ivan Schranz had found the target in the 25th minute, and for a while, it looked like Gareth Southgate's men would be crashing out of the European Championships.

Mbappe, whose France side are on the opposite side of the bracket to England, and wouldn't meet them until the final if both made it, was in the middle of a press conference during the game. Didier Deschamps' side will take on Belgium in their own round of 16 match on Monday, and the former PSG man was answering questions ahead of the game before he decided to ask one of his own and inquired about how England were looking.

Mbappe Called England Losing 'Crazy'

He couldn't hide his reaction

While England have been far from their best in Euro 2024, the general belief was that they should have more than enough about them to see Slovakia off without much trouble. That wasn't the case, though, and they spent almost the entire game trailing to their opponents and Mbappe was as shocked as anyone when he found out the score.

The forward couldn't hide his reaction when he heard the score, letting out a quick exhale, before saying that the fact England were losing with such little time left in the game was crazy. Fortunately for the Three Lions, things wouldn't remain that way and while they left it late, they produced some magic.

Jude Bellingham's 95th-minute Overhead Kick Saved England

Harry Kane then sent them through

For almost the entirety of the match against Slovakia, England didn't look like they'd get anything out of the game. They looked uninspired, and like they lacked any sort of ideas. When you've got world-class talent like Jude Bellingham in your team, though, they are capable of producing magic at a moment's notice and that's exactly what the attacking midfielder did.

At the very death of the game, with just a minute of injury time remaining, the Real Madrid star delivered in a big way as he got onto the end of a cross with a sublime overhead kick to send England fans into pandemonium and the game into extra time.

It was a crushing blow to Slovakia, who had held onto their lead for such a long period of the match, and they were clearly still reeling when extra time got underway. Just seconds after the restart, Three Lions skipper Harry Kane got on the end of an Ivan Toney header to fire England into the lead and complete a quite remarkable comeback. From there, they held on and will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals, but it was quite a dramatic evening.